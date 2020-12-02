Asset Management Market Growth Projections 2027: Industry Outlook and Latest Trends

The global asset management market is expected to witness a huge growth in the forecast period. Asset management is an organised way of maintaining, developing, operating, and disposing of both current and fixed assets. It is applicable to the entireportfolio of infrastructure assets in order to minimize the cost of acquiring, operating, maintaining, and renewing assets. The main function of asset management isbasically managing of funds by financial institutions i.e., an investment bankor an individual on behalf of clients. Asset management are preferred in various industries and organization sdue to its benefits such as keeping track of their assets, guaranteeing the accuracy of amortization rates, and involving the identification and management of risks.

The global asset management market is segmented into solution, type, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution, the market is further segmented into, barcode, radio frequency identification(RFID), near field communication (NFC), Bluetooth low energy(BLE), and global positioning system(GPS). In terms of type, the market is sub-divided into financial, enterprise, infrastructure, public, IT, fixed assets and digital assets. Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated further into manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and government. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

Key players of the asset management market analysed in the research includeAmundi Asset Management, BNY Mellon, Capital Group Companies, Allianz, Fidelity Investments, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Global Advisors, Charles Schwab, Vanguard and BlackRock. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in demand for optimum utilisation of assets, surge in need of efficient tracking & management of assets, and minimize the maintenance downtime are the factors that drive the global asset management market. However, the cost and maintenance expenditure for the adoption of any new system can hinder the market growth. Contrarily, increase demand for asset management solutions from industries in developing countries and upsurge in adoption of asset management by manufacturing industry provide lucrative opportunities to the asset management market to grow in the coming years.

Rise in Need For Optimum Utilisation of Assets

Asset management is an integrated and systematic approach, and it has to be implemented from the beginning of acquiring assets into business along with its usage, operation, and disposal in order to optimize the life cycle of assets. It helps in determining which investments should be madeas it affects client’s portfolio growth on the daily basis. For instance, a good ‘asset management’ decision is made by purchasing an expensive, high specification stainless steel piping system with in an industrial process initially. But in coming years, the maintenance costs will be low.

The life of asset is expected long over years, chance of risk in terms of machine failure is also low. All these factors ensure low risk and provide relief to the organisation from health, safety and environmental prospective. The total life cycle costs, therefore, may lower. Hence, purchasing an expensive piping system in the beginning with in an industrial process is a good asset management decision because it minimizes the overall risk of organisation.

As per survey conducted by PWCCompany, of asset management 2020, SAAAME i.e. South America, Asia, Africa, and Middle East is the untapped region for asset management compared to the developed countries.Hence, SAAAME region provide an opportunity to the asset management market to create new pool of assets in order to utilize by asset managers. SAAAME has almostmore than $59 trillion affluent and HNWI customers there, which is the main key factor for driving the adoption of asset management among consumers.

Only 40% of asset managers are existed in developed countries, and they are looking for the other countries to develop and enhance long term future belief in asset management, expand franchise to create more wealth from the untapped assets.Therefore, SAAAME is the highlighted region for the asset managers to grow. However, the majority of assets are dominated in the US and Europe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global asset management industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global asset management market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global asset management market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global asset management market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Scope of the Report:

Report Metric Details Market Size Available For Years 2020-2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered Solution, Type, Industry Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies Covered Major players analysedAmundi Asset Management, BNY Mellon, Capital Group Companies, Allianz, Fidelity Investments, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Global Advisors, Charles Schwab, Vanguard and BlackRock.

Key Segments:

Segments Sub-Segments Solution Barcode

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS) Type Financial

Enterprise

Infrastructure

Public

IT

Fixed Assets

Digital Assets Industry Vertical Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Questions Answered in the Asset Management Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the asset management market?

What the current asset management market trends will influence the world in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

