Global Asset Integrity Management Market is Estimated to be Valued at Around USD 47.3 billion by 2030 | 10.96% CAGR | For The Forecast Period 2021-2026

Asset Integrity Management Market to surpass USD 47.3 billion by 2030 from USD 18.52 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 10.96% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Rising understanding of managing capital expenditure and increasing the growth of the energy and power sectors are the main contributing factors. There are also new possibilities found in deep water oil fields that have also mobilized the market’s growth.

Product Overview:

Asset Integrity Management (AIM) is defined as a system that enables an asset’s capacity and potential to be controlled effectively in order to minimize and reduce degradation caused by corrosion and fatigue cracks. It ensures that procedures, entities and products are aligned and used in a method that produces better results. They are run on certain protocols aimed at protecting the asset, environment and individuals.

Market Highlights

Asset Integrity Management Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.3% in 2030.

Asset Integrity Management Market: Segments

Corrosion management segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.22% during 2019-30

Asset Integrity Management Market is segmented by service type as Risk-Based Inspection (RBI), corrosion management, pipeline integrity management, structural integrity management, Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection, Reliability-Availability-Maintainability (RAM) Study, Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study and others. The greater market share of XX.X% in 2018 was accounted by Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Inspection segment of the Asset Integrity Management market. It is commonly used to decrease operating expenses in manufacturing industries and in-service applications, thereby driving the development of the service category market. On the basis of financial returns, the output of different assets is evaluated.

Asset Integrity Management Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand of asset integrity management in new offshore fields in deep waters

Oil & gas sector contributes the majority of its shares to the market for asset integrity management services. Asset integrity management services ensure that oil & gas plants operate smoothly and that their resources are used optimally. The introduction of asset integrity management services is expected to intensify in the coming years with the discovery of new offshore fields in deep waters.

Restrain

Unfavorable environmental situations

The absence of skilled labor and volatile climate shifts that occur worldwide are main market factors that hinder the market to expand at full pace. Rising energy demand from developing countries and power-intensive industries has driven upstream oil and gas exploration companies to search deeper and farther offshore into the ocean.

Asset Integrity Management Market: Key Players

SGS AG

Intertek Group Plc.

Aker Solutions

Bureau Veritas SA

Flour Corporation

DNV GL AS

John Wood Group Plc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Rosen Group

Cybernetix Ltd

Asset Integrity Management Market: Regions

Asset Integrity Management Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Asset Integrity Management Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 due to the growth of the oil and energy sectors has provided enough opportunities. Some of the factors that contributed to the growth of the asset integrity management market in this area are also government policies and regulations to protect the quality of assets and the environment. Due to the rising demand for vision-guided robotic systems, the implementation of application-specific asset integrity management systems, and government initiatives to use asset integrity management that generate opportunities for market development in Asia Pacific.

Asset Integrity Management Market report also contains analysis on:

Asset Integrity Management Market Segments:

By Service Type:

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Risk-Based Inspection (RBI)

Corrosion Management

Pipeline Integrity Management

Hazard Identification (HAZID) Study

Structural Integrity Management

Reliability, Availability, And Maintainability (RAM) study

Others

By Industry:

Oil and gas

Power

Mining

Aerospace

Others

Industry Analysis

