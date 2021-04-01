Assessment Services Market Analysis ByIndustry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global assessment services market is projected to be worth USD 11.47 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Concentrating on professional developments through assessment services help employees in developing their skills and improving their performance. These services are used as training to accommodate new employees, educate current employees’ new skills for the same job, and promote employees into positions requiring different skill sets.

A rising young labor force population is an indispensable factor propelling the market demand. Corporates and governments emphasize screening the most suitable candidate through evaluation tests to suit the organizational requirements.

Key Highlights From The Report

The MCCEE is a screening examination that evaluates the basic medical knowledge and problem solving of a candidate at a level similar to a minimally skilled medical student carrying out his or her medical study in Canada and about to go for supervised practice.

K-12 sector indicates the companies which are specialized catering to the 12 years, Kindergarten to 12th grade. Byju’s Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India’s K-12 students. The company provides improved learning service through online next-level intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a growing number of competitive certifications tests, the increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and the rising labor force population in the region.

Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, services type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Psychometric Test Aptitude Tests Coding Tests Others

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Entrance Assessment Services Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services Certification Assessment Pre-Employment Assessment Service Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) K-12 Higher Education Corporate Government



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Assessment Services market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Assessment Services industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Assessment Services market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

