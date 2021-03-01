Assault rifle order must go to Heckler & Koch | go Free press

The award of the contract to Thuringia for the new assault rifle was a blast in terms of weapons policy. Now doubts about patent law seem to have been confirmed. The previous traditional supplier will probably get started now.

Berlin (dpa) – The Ministry of Defense no longer wants to award the order for the delivery of the Bundeswehr’s new assault rifle to the Thuringian arms manufacturer Haenel.

Government and opposition defense politicians in the Bundestag were informed of a corresponding decision, the German news agency in Berlin heard.

The ministry therefore cites specific references to patent infringements, as presented in expert reports late last year. This concerns the warehouse for Haenel’s coat of arms and special bores from which water that has penetrated can escape again (“over the beach”).

Suhl-based Haenel had surprisingly had the upper hand in the bidding process for 120,000 weapons against traditional Oberndorf-based supplier Heckler & Koch, who will be the only remaining bidder if Haenel is excluded and should now be given a chance, MPs were told.

The Ministry of Defense initially withdrew the award from Haenel in October. It is now expected that Haenel will file a complaint with the government procurement tribunal or take legal action at a later date. This could lead to potential compensation payments, he said.

Haenel had already announced a lawsuit should the company not be included in the award. “Then we will take legal action on our part,” said Olaf Sauer, general manager of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, in January. “We rely on the process and remain confident that we will get the contract. In our view, an exclusion from the procedure would not be justified. “The arms company is owned by an Arab arms company.

The previous G36 model, already supplied by Heckler & Koch, had an affair in 2012 that started with indications of accuracy issues. According to later official investigations, these occurred after a long series of fires or under the influence of heat. The weapon is appreciated by the soldiers to this day. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen decided to retire the G36 in 2015.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99