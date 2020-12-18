Asphalt Pavers Market 2020 Booming Worldwide and Advancement Outlook by 2027
The Asphalt Pavers Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 6 % during the forecast period.
Asphalt plays a dynamic role in global transportation infrastructure driving economic growth along with the social well-being in developed and developing economies. Asphalt pavers are the machines that are used to distribute and lay asphalt on surfaces such as bridges and roads. These machines are called as asphalt finishers. This industry builds asphalt highways, motorways, airport runways, streets, driveways, canal linings, parking areas, coastal protection, cycle paths, and footpaths, and many other areas.
Increasing investments done by the public as well as the private sector in the development of infrastructure in the emerging economies is boosting the growth of the asphalt pavers market. Besides, development in the automobile industry is anticipated to stimulate growth, due to which the government is focusing more on infrastructural development of roads and highways. This demand is directed towards innovations in both the manufacturing and laying of the asphalt.
The major market players that are operating in the asphalt pavers market are Volvo, CAT, Roadtec, SANY, VOGELE, TEREX, LEEBOY, ATLAS COPCO.
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global asphalt pavers Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 asphalt pavers Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global asphalt pavers Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global asphalt pavers Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End-User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of asphalt pavers Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected every aspect of life worldwide. The report considers the impact of COVID-19 on market growth. The study provides full coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the asphalt pavers market and its key segments. Furthermore, it covers the present and future impact of the pandemic and offers a post-COVID-19 scenario to provide a deeper understanding of the dynamic changes in trends and market scenarios.
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
Canada
Mexico
Product Type Segmentation
Small-sized Paving Width
Medium-sized Paving Width
Large-sized Paving Width
Industry Segmentation
Highway
Urban road
