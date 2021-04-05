Asphalt Market Size, Scope, Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trends, Top Companies, Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Asphalt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global asphalt market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth by 2025. Also known as bitumen, asphalt is a brown or black petroleum-like material with a consistency ranging from glassy solid to viscous liquid. It is obtained from petroleum distillation residue and manufactured at around 150 to 180 degrees Celsius. It helps minimize fuel consumption and carbon emissions from vehicles. Moreover, as it is highly durable, crack-resistant and assists in binding crushed stone and aggregates into a firm, concrete surface, it finds extensive application in the construction of roads, parking areas and driveways across the globe.

The asphalt market is experiencing growth on account of the escalating demand for asphalt shingles that are utilized for waterproofing roofs. Moreover, the rising utilization of reclaimed asphalt pavements (RAP) in parking lots, schools and playground blacktops and residential and commercial driveways is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, its increasing application in the oil and gas industry, along with the growing need for industrial modernization, is anticipated to drive the market further.

Asphalt Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global asphalt market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Shell International

BP Plc

Imperial Oil Limited

Aggregate Industries Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Owens Corning

United Refining Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Anglo American Plc

Cemex

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Petroleos de Venezuela S.A

The report has segmented the global asphalt market on the basis of product, asphalt type, application, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Product:

Asphalt Paving Mixtures and Blocks

Prepared Asphalt and Tar Roofing and Siding Products

Roofing Asphalts and Pitches, Coatings and Cement

Breakup by Asphalt Type:

Hot Mix Asphalt

Warm Mix Asphalt

Cold Mix Asphalt

Breakup by Application:

Roadways

Waterproofing

Recreation

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Non-Residential

Residential

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

