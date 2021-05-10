Asphalt Additives Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2027

The global asphalt additives market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 5% till 2027, says Fact.MR. Out of every hundred kilometers of newly paved roads constructed worldwide – an estimated 40 kilometers of roads are asphalt based. Road infrastructure is one of the key priorities of governments, and close to 35% of worldwide infrastructure investment is likely to be allocated towards this. Asphalt additives have a concrete role to play in order to improve the performance and sustainability of roads.

Sustainable surfaces are an important attribute in the road construction industry, and present a prime opportunity for government departments as well as contractors to use additives in asphalt paved roads. Construction industry trends have asserted the need for eco-friendly additives in road construction, wherein preference for non-petroleum based additives has gained momentum. This, has encouraged industry participants to shift toward bio-based additives.

High Performance and Operation Efficiency of Hot/Warm Mix Additives will Increase Demand by 1.6x

Hot/warm mix is the most commonly used paving material in the asphalt market. These additives are expected to dominate the global asphalt additives market owing to less fuel consumption and reduced emission of hazardous fumes. Hot/Warm mix additives are expected to gain massive momentum over the forecast period and are anticipated to capture a significant chunk of the global market share by 2027 end.

Hot/Warm mix technology is highly influenced by regulatory trends and policies that are currently prevailing in the market. Hot/warm mix demand in Asia Pacific is likely to grow 1.8x in the long term forecast. The increasing consumption of hot/warm mix additives will create lucrative selling opportunities for sustainable and cost-effective hot/warm mix additives in the foreseeable future.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

