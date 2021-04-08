Asphalt Additives Market 2021| Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview and Growth Prospects Predicted by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Asphalt is a liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum, also known as bitumen. Asphalt can be found in refined products and natural deposits. Asphalt additives are added to the asphalt binders and extensively used in different applications as polymeric modifiers, anti-strip & adhesion promoters, emulsifiers, rejuvenators, chemical modifiers, etc. Asphalt additives are applied in various application like in road construction, airport construction or container terminal, roofing and others. Asphalt additives provide protection from pavement rutting and moisture-induced damage. Different form of asphalt additives are mixed in the asphalt binders as per specific requirements such as hot mix, cold mix and warm mix.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing application of asphalt additives for infrastructure applications will drive the demand growth for the asphalt additives market. Additionally, recyclability of asphalt also propel demand growth for the asphalt additives market. Predominantly, application of concrete and bio-asphalt as an alternative to the asphalt in construction industry may hinder the growth for the asphalt additives market. However, increasing demand for the warm mix asphalt additives and growing application of asphalt for roofing application will create opportunity for the asphalt additives market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Asphalt Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the asphalt additives market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, technology and region. The asphalt additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading asphalt additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The asphalt additives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and technology. On the basis of base metal type, the asphalt additives market is segmented into, polymeric modifiers, anti-strip & adhesion promoters, emulsifiers, rejuvenators, chemical modifiers, fibers, flux oil, colored asphalt, others. On the basis of application, the asphalt additives market is segmented into, road construction & paving, roofing, airport construction, others. On the basis of technology, the asphalt additives market is segmented into, hot mix, cold mix, warm mix.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the asphalt additves market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Asphalt additives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the asphalt additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the asphalt additives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the asphalt additives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from asphalt additives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for asphalt additives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the asphalt additives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the asphalt additives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arkema SA

Arrmaz

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Evonik Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Ingevity Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Nouryon

Sasol Limited

