Asmongold reveals that Twitch doesn’t appreciate him streaming on his alternate channel

Widespread Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” has revealed that Twitch just isn’t proud of him for streaming on his alternate channel.

The MMO veteran has been streaming on his secondary Twitch channel, known as Zackrawrr, for some months now. Since it isn’t his major channel, the Amazon platform has not been in a position to monetize it (as it isn’t partnered).

In a current livestream, Asmongold advised his viewers that he allegedly heard that the higher-ups at Twitch have even made their displeasure identified:

“I’ve heard from down the grapevine that Twitch is definitely not proud of the truth that I am streaming on this account and never making any cash.”

‘I wish to be again for Dragonflight launch”: Asmongold reveals when he desires to return to his major Twitch channel

A veteran streamer on the platform, Asmongold could be very widespread in MMORPG circles as he has spent hundreds of hours in World of Warcraft and different comparable titles.

Over the previous few months, the OTK founder has incessantly been streaming on his alternate Twitch channel. Consequently, it has accrued greater than 1,000,000 followers regardless of not being partnered.

Nonetheless, throughout his newest livestream, Asmongold revealed that he wish to return to his major channel for the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight enlargement on November 28, 2022.

He mentioned:

“I do know lots of people ask after I’m gonna be again on the mainstream, and so forth. I wish to be again for Dragonflight launch, I do. I wish to be again.”

Explaining that he’ll retain his happy-go-lucky perspective even when he switches again, he said:

“I feel that if I do come again to the principle streaming once more, I am actually gonna not give a f*ck. I am simply gonna stream for enjoyable. The identical as I do right here, however I am going to receives a commission. That might be cool, proper?”

The streamer additionally claimed that as a result of Zackrawrr just isn’t monetized, Twitch is shedding some huge cash. Regardless of having a median viewership of round 15,000 concurrent viewers (in keeping with TwitchTracker), the channel is seemingly not getting cash as a result of it isn’t partnered.

He defined:

“As a result of if I am not making any cash, meaning Twitch is shedding lots of of hundreds of {dollars}.”

Again in September, the Twitch star highlighted an estimated sum of money that the Amazon-owned platform was allegedly shedding due to his resolution to stream on Zackrawrr:

“I am costing Twitch $158,750 this month. Please do not ban me once more. Please do not ban me, as a result of they don’t seem to be operating advertisements on this channel, they don’t seem to be making any sub income. This channel is unmonetized fully. Man!”

The streamer has loyal followers who usually watch his livestreams, that are a mixture of gaming content material and response movies about widespread tradition based mostly on streaming or video video games.

His major account, which has not seen any exercise since mid-July, has over 3.26 million followers and has no lively subscriptions, in keeping with TwitchTracker.

