In a recent tweet, Zack “Asmongold” made it known that he doesn’t appreciate Twitch’s inaction in the ItsSliker drama. After Mizkif, HasanAbi and others spoke to him live on Twitch yesterday, Zack even expressed his displeasure at Sliker being given a platform in his own stream.

The drama began when ItsSliker was outed as a scammer following multiple accusations from streamers and fans who were duped into loaning him money under false pretenses. In reality, he just used the funds to fuel his gambling addiction.

In his tweet, Asmongold expressed his concern at how Twitch was handling the issue and compared the situation to the infamous JiDion controversy. Likening what the streamer did to criminal action, the OTK-founder couldn’t help but wonder why the scammer wasn’t banned yet. He bemoaned:

“How in the f*ck is Sliker not banned on Twitch?….It’s an absolute disgrace @Twitch”

“Why is this piece of sh*t on the platform?”: Asmongold went off on ItsSliker on his stream from yesterday

While describing the controversy, Asmongold effectively labeled ItsSliker a fraud who knowingly took money from people. Attempting to highlight Twitch’s unfair conduct, he brought up the case of JiDion, who has been indefinitely banned for his hate-raid against Pokimane since the start of the year. The suspension withstood despite the two having made up a few months later.

Meanwhile, ItsSliker apparently gets to go scot-free for what the Texan calls “actual crime”. He tweeted:

“Guy literally uses the platform to defraud dozens of people, streamers and viewers alike AND ADMITS IT. JiDion is still sitting a perma while Sliker gets to go live and laugh about actual crime. It’s an absolute disgrace @Twitch.”

When someone in the replies asked the Austin-native how he could deem the incident illegal, Asmongold had an explanation. He called it a form of “wire fraud” because admittedly, the donors were sending money to help ItsSliker because they thought he was in financial distress.

As mentioned before, this isn’t the first time that Asmongold has talked about the issue. In yesterday’s stream, he categorically criticized people for giving him a platform and derided ItsSliker for asking for more money after what he had done. The OTK co-owner stated:

“Have people lost their mind? They think him coming on and going on Mizkif’s stream is something like… that to me is more damning than anything. And like, wasn’t he talking about how he wanted to do a subathon? So basically, he wants to defraud people for over a quarter of a million dollars and then celebrate it by having other people give him money.”

Asmongold proceeded to take more digs at the streamer, saying he’d rather pay for his prison than his rehab. He stated:

“Like, why is this piece of sh*t on the platform? Like, a subathon… That’s because he wants to pay for his rehab? I’d rather pay for his prison. This is a fraud and this is a person who is a thief and they have stolen other things from other people as well. He deserves no sympathy at all.”

Twitter reactions to Asmongold’s post

The tweet understandably gained a lot of traction as streamers and others in the community debated whether or not Sliker’s actions could be considered illegal. Here are a few reactions from both sides.

@Asmongold @Twitch Literally a criminal. It's appalling that so many people are giving Sliker a platform, including Twitch.

@Asmongold @Twitch My knee jerk reaction is to agree with you. But I wonder: Is there a precedent for banning people on twitch based on off-stream activities that aren't sexist, racist, homophobic, or hate mongering? I think it's a gray area for him in and of that what he did isn't ALWAYS illegal.

@Asmongold @Twitch Twitch isn't gonna do anything. There are multiple times where twitch should of done something but they just fold. It's up to the streamers to take action, public opinion doesn't work on twitch.

@Asmongold @Twitch Hope someone does the right thing and still files against him. Paid back or not. Everyone is lucky the streamers are covering for sliker. I think people would be more open for filing charges if they haven't. 100's of people just won a really rare case of fraud.

After it was all said and done on Mizkif’s channel, streamers such as xQc and Ludwig came forward to talk about resolving the issue by paying back the debt themselves. That said, certain people opine that helping Sliker will only embolden him to repeat his actions in the future.

