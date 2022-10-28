Asmongold gives his opinion on the blind-date fatphobia controversy doing the rounds on the internet

Zack “Asmongold” has weighed in on the fatphobia controversy concerning a current clip from a blind-dating program uploaded to the YouTube channel Lower about six days in the past on October 22. This system featured women and men who had been velocity relationship whereas being blindfolded.

The scandal that erupted within the wake of the video’s launch was associated to the truth that one man had allegedly rejected a possible date proper after hugging her. Some believed that the rejection was on the idea of the girl’s weight and due to this fact fatphobic. Identified for his unapologetic tone and bluntness, Zack summed up the scenario fairly effectively by stating:

“Everyone’s been speaking about this f*cking factor about this fats lady, and persons are mad as a result of the man does not need to date the fats lady.”

“I like this man”: Asmongold offers his trustworthy opinion in regards to the fatphobia scandal

As talked about earlier than, the OTK founder is understood for his unabashed takes on his streams and has vocally mentioned his views on fats folks and fatphobia previously.

On this clip from seven months in the past, Asmongold will be heard taking a daring stance on the difficulty:

“You realize who’s fatphobic? Your physique. Your physique is fatphobic. What number of 90-year-old folks do you see that weigh over 400lbs? Zero! You realize why? It is ‘trigger they’re useless.”

It seems that the streamer’s outlook has probably not modified, since he got here out strongly defending the person within the controversial clip, saying that he was “impressed” by him:

“So yeah, persons are all mad. Third time he hugs a lady, and the producers say he is a mannequin. However what’s this right here? So he is hugging the ladies to inform if they’re fats. I am actually impressed. I like this man.”

Asmongold then began discussing why the clip had brought on a lot drama:

“This is the factor. It is that everyone is getting f*cking upset. They’re getting mad about this, and all people is on the lookout for a justification of like, why it’s or just isn’t okay for this man to not date a fats chick.”

(Timestamp 3:57)

The streamer gave a rationale for his thought course of and said that individuals could not actually management who they discovered to be bodily enticing:

“I really feel like there’s lots of people that simply do not perceive the truth that their opinion on this matter does not matter to anyone else. When you inform him, ‘It’s a must to like fats chicks.’ He is nonetheless not gonna like fats chicks. That is it, like, you are not gonna f*cking guilt him into f*cking leaping on a grenade. It ain’t gonna occur.”

Criticizing folks for making an attempt to police the relationship preferences of others, Asmongold said:

“Folks care a lot about having their preferences be socially acceptable. It is exhausting to me how a lot folks need to get the approval of different folks whose primary pastime is watching TV.”

Reactions to the clip

The clip about fatphobia has acquired a whole lot of 1000’s of views within the final couple of hours, and followers of Asmongold had a number of causes to help his statements. Many identified that the girl within the video was additionally “fetishizing” Asian males, they usually believed there was a double commonplace at play.

A few reactions to the clip

Outstanding streamers corresponding to HasanAbi have additionally given their two cents on the fatphobia difficulty throughout their very own streams. In truth, the political streamer had a full-blown rant when he got here throughout the identical clip.

