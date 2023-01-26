Asmongold claims he has no idea what went down between Mizkif and BruceDropEmOff

Asmongold has given his two cents relating to BruceDropEmOff’s abrupt departure from OTK after a public spat with Mizkif. Whereas the precise purpose for his resignation isn’t identified, it’s clear that the current downside with the co-owner was a deciding consider his resolution to go away.

In his newest stream from January 25, Zack “Asmongold” claimed that regardless of being one of many founding members of the group, he has no information of what went down between Mizkif and BruceDropEmOff. He stated:

“I do not know what the f*ck is happening between him and Mizkif. I awoke, like, three or 4 hours in the past. I don’t know what occurred in any respect.”

“I need you to know”: Asmongold reveals how he feels about BruceDropEmOff leaving OTK

Zack has been streaming on his alternate Twitch channel, Zackrawrr, for the final couple of weeks. He addressed the current OTK drama on his most up-to-date stream whereas reacting to his subreddit, the place information of Bruce’s departure had been shared.

As a outstanding member of the One True King content material group and some of the standard streamers on Twitch, followers naturally wished his enter on the state of affairs involving Mizkif and BruceDropEmOff. In any case, his group has seen a whole lot of controversies over the previous couple of months, drastically affecting its public notion.

Asmongold acknowledged that there had been a whole lot of hypothesis about Bruce’s departure in addition to no matter transpired between the latter and Mizkif. He instructed his viewers that he has no onerous emotions for him, saying:

“Yeah, Bruce did go away OTK immediately. I wish to say; clearly, folks have a whole lot of opinions about it and all the pieces like that. I need you to know that I’ve nothing however love for Bruce.”

Timestamp 2:07:48

Asmongold went on to say this about Bruce:

“I’ve at all times favored him. I feel he’s nice. And I hope Bruce does what’s greatest for Bruce.”

The MMO streamer additionally revealed that BruceDropEmOff nonetheless has a stake within the pre-built pc enterprise that OTK began final 12 months in collaboration with MoistCr1TiKaL referred to as Starforge. He went on to state that he’s trying ahead to working with him sooner or later.

Reddit reactions to Asmongold’s clip

BruceDropEmOff’s departure and his subsequent on-line spat with Mizkif have been a sizzling matter amongst many in the neighborhood, and the scandal is linked to final 12 months’s controversy surrounding Mizkif and his racist feedback.

For these out of the loop, this is a rundown of all the pieces vital that has occurred with OTK in 2022.

