Ask for perspective for an exit from the Lockdwon | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The German Association of Cities and Municipalities calls for clear perspectives to relax corona restrictions. A “phased exit strategy from the lockdown” is necessary, said General Manager Gerd Landsberg of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.

Infection rates are still too high, but they are falling. That is why politicians are called upon to clarify which values ​​the relaxation should apply to. That differs from region to region. However, the outlook for daycare centers and primary schools should always be on the forefront.

Chancellor Angela Merkel recently announced that after the closure, schools and day care centers must first be reopened. At the same time, despite the declining corona numbers, she pushed for the extended lockdown, which has been limited to mid-February. You shouldn’t wait for new, highly contagious variants of the coronavirus to spread. “It would be too late to prevent a third wave of the pandemic and possibly even more violent than ever before,” she warned.

The president of the Federal Association of German Medical Officers, Ute Teichert, also urged caution. “We can’t relax at an incidence of 100, 70 or 50,” she told the Funke media group papers. In the long term, you have to fall below 50 within a week, so below the value of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the seven-day incidence in Germany on Monday morning was 111.2. The previous peak was reached on December 22 at 197.6. Ultimately, the incidence should be below 10, Teichert demanded. “As a goal, I consider a zero-covid strategy, ie an orientation towards an incidence in the single digit range, to be correct.” In view of highly contagious virus variants, it is important to keep contacts low.

The variants initially discovered in Great Britain (B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351) are considered highly contagious. “We have a dark cloud of very serious danger in the background,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin on Monday. The massive vaccinations are thus increasingly a race against time.

The head of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, lamented the cuts in supplies by manufacturers Biontech and Astrazeneca for the EU: “This is bad because we will meet our vaccination targets later. It’s probably less about cutbacks, but more about production losses ”, said Mertens of the Düsseldorf“ Rheinische Post ”(Tuesday). But he warned against changing the vaccination strategy: “On the contrary, we need to vaccinate people at risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death as soon as possible.”