Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market Analysis, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate resins are the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. It is produced with a high-pressure polymerization process. Such products are made of one to two fifth parts of vinyl acetate and are used in the manufacturing of packaging material, foam, wires, solar cell encapsulation, and hot melt adhesives. EVA owing to its properties like low melting point provides high strength, low viscosity better binding strength compared to its counterparts with a higher melting index. Due to their characteristics like augmented flexibility and low-density temperature, EVA resins are extensively used in the packaging and paper industry. These are also used in photovoltaic panels used in the production of solar energy.

Fatpos Global anticipates the Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins market to surpass USD Billion by 2030, which is valued at billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate According to the report, special drivers for automobiles demand have been the rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China. This in turn increased the market for EVA resins, as they are commonly used in the manufacture of car bumpers and molded components. The increase in the production of lightweight cars as a result of their increased fuel efficiency and increase in demand for electric vehicles as a result of the strict government regulations on environment and vehicle pollution & fuel efficiency contribute to this market’s growth.

Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: Key Players

Arkema S.A

Celanese Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V.

Braskem S.A.

Fajr Kerman Petrochemical Complex (FKPC).

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Sinopec Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent players

Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: Segments

Asian market has been segmented based on product, application, and location. It has been further segmented by countries into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan

By product type (in %), Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, 2019

The medium density ethylene vinyl acetate segment is anticipated to register the volume share.

High-density ethylene vinyl acetate is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market is segmented by product type into high-density ethylene-vinyl acetate, medium density ethylene vinyl acetate, low-density ethylene vinyl acetate. Due to its exceptional features and a wide range of applications in all key industries, MEVA is the most preferred form of EVA. Also, HEVA will increase dramatically as it is primarily used in the solar energy industry. Furthermore, increased demand for HEVA is driving the market in this segment in the field of composition and wire & cabling.

By application (in %), Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market, 2019

Film segment accounted for the nation’s volume in 2019

Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins market is segmented by application into foam, film, adhesives, and others During the projected timeframe, films remain the biggest application for the ethylene-vinyl acetate market because of the increased knowledge of the solar energy use which increases the requirement for EVA films in photovoltaic cells. Given its rising demand for solar photovoltaic cell, packaging, and agriculture, Lucintel anticipated film ethylene Vinyl Acetate to rise fastest in the predicted period. However, the foam segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period owing to its application in the footwear industry. EVA is substantially recognized as a material of choice with excellent vibratory effect absorption, environmental & chemical resistance, sound & thermal isolation properties, and low water absorption characteristic. This is not used as rubber, but in the form of foams, it is used to manufacture the middle sole in the footwear industry.

Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The surge in demand for automobiles

Special drivers for automobiles demand have been the rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China. This in turn increased the market for EVA resins, as they are commonly used in the manufacture of car bumpers and molded components. The increase in the production of lightweight cars as a result of their increased fuel efficiency and increase in demand for electric vehicles as a result of the strict government regulations on environment and vehicle pollution & fuel efficiency contribute to this market’s growth.

Restraints

Availability of substitutes

The availability of substitutes and inexpensive counterfeit products may hinder the growth of the market. Other issues such as the application of EVA in photovoltaic packaging is also expected to restrain the market growth

Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins market report also contains analysis on:

Asian Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market Segments:

By Product Type: High-density ethylene-vinyl acetate Medium-density ethylene-vinyl acetate low-density ethylene-vinyl acetate By application: foam film adhesives others



