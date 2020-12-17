Asia & South East Asia Modular Cleanroom Market Insights – Forecasts Upto 2025

The Asia Pacific modular cleanroom will grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. A number of bio-pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers are enhancing their presence in the Asia Pacific region due to the low-cost manufacturing advantage and favorable regulatory environment. Similarly, the healthcare industry in this region is increasingly concentrating on the quality of products and compliance with respective regulatory guidelines.

Market Drivers

In the healthcare sector, internationally, a number of government regulations are concentrating on the safety of patients. Adhering to the stringent regulations in the healthcare practice is authoritative to ensure patient safety. In this regard, healthcare regulatory bodies across the world are demanding the development of high-quality products. According to the FDA, in 2017, liquid pharmaceutical products labeled for infants and toddlers, presented by leading pharma brands like Major Pharmaceuticals and Rugby Laboratories, were recalled due to particulate contamination. In 2017, SCA Pharmaceuticals LLC recalled various injectable product lots for possible bacterial contamination. Similarly, in 2019, Heritage Pharmaceuticals remembered its lot of amikacin sulphate injection and prochlorperazine deisolate injection owing to non-sterility issues. In order to counter these issues, healthcare product manufacturers are growing their focus on the effective use of cleanrooms in their facilities.

Asia & Market Modular Cleanroom Market Segment by Type

By Type, the Modular Cleanroom market is further sub-divided into consumables, equipment and controls. In 2019, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of 54% of the modular cleanroom market and will experience a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Cleaning consumables, like vacuum systems, disinfectants. and wipes, are used widely for cleaning and sterilizing cleanrooms, which supports to control the levels of contaminants inside them contributing towards the growth in this market.

Asia & South East Asia Modular Cleanroom Market Segment by Application

By Application, the Modular Cleanroom market by applications is further sub-divided pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, electronics, other end users. In 2019, pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for 43%. Thus, the subsequent development in pharmaceutical manufacturing in the next few years is anticipated to play a vital role in the adoption of cleanrooms in this industry.

Asia & South East Asia Modular Cleanroom Market Segment by Company

Some of the major players analysed in the global modular cleanroom market are Abtech, Allied Modular, Terra Universal, AES CLEAN TECHNOLOGY, Allied Cleanrooms, American Cleanroom Systems, CID Associates, ACMAS Technologies, ACH Engineering, Bigneat, Connect 2 Cleanrooms, Enviroflo, CleanAir Solutions, Foothills Systems, Design Filtration Microzone, Clean Rooms West, Clean Room Depot, Flowstar, Ebtech Industrial Modular Building Solutions, Clean Room International and Gerbig Engineering. The company’s products, brands, recent developments, financials, competition, market share analysis has been studied.

The report covers the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

Asia & South East Asia Modular Cleanroom Market Segment By Country

The Modular Cleanroom includes, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

Australia

India

Korea

Thailand

Taiwan

Singapore

Vietnam

Philippines

Others

Factors like stringent regulatory standards for product approvals. Technological advancements in cleanrooms and the development of the healthcare sector are expected to contribute to the development of this market.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Modular Cleanroom Market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

