Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Predicted To Rise At A Lucrative CAGR Throughout 2020 To 2027

Workforce management is a market segment analyzed in the Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market Report, which examines market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The Asia-Pacific Workforce Management market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Statistical and numerical data is calculated using tools such as SWOT analysis.

Workforce management is utilized to optimize employee’s productivity, which ensures that all resources are working at the right time in the right place. The workforce management typically comprises of forecasting, scheduling, skills management, intraday management, time keeping and attendance. Workforce management software is often incorporated with HR apps from third party companies and with key HR technologies that act as key repositories for information on the employment. This helps the HR to efficiently manage the employees to enhance productivity of organization. WFM effectively does fulfil the labour requirements and establishes & manages employee schedules to perform a specific task on a daily and hour-to-hour basis. The workforce management introduces IoT and AI technologies to offer improved solutions for human resource management. The cloud segment is booming in the global workforce management market due to advantages such as unlimited scalability, control and variety of applications.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are increased demand of cloud-based platform and focus towards implementing the workforce management system by end users.

Asia-Pacific workforce management market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market

Asia-Pacific workforce management market is segmented into five notable segments that are component, organizations, operating system, deployment model and end user.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of organizations, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprise.

On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, android, windows, Linux/Unix and others.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare, energy and utilities solutions, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, defense and government, automotive and others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

(The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

Some of the major players operating in this market are ATOSS Software AG, ADP, LLC, ClickSoftware, HotSchedules, Huntington Business Systems, Oracle, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, Reflexis Systems, Inc., ActiveOps Limited, IBM Corporation, Verint, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., Ultimate Software, The Hackett Group, Inc., Synel, WorkForce Software, LLC, TALOS Workforce Solutions, MPEX Solutions and Ascentis Corporation among others.

Product Launch:

In November 2018, Kronos Incorporated launched workforce dimensions human capital management (HCM), a solution which includes embedded analytics, fully responsive design, AIMEE and Kronos D5 platform. This helps the organizations for retaining talent and engaging the existing employees. This development helps the company to enhance their product portfolio by introducing new products.

In August 2018, Kronos Incorporated launched workforce dimensions cloud solution for workforce management at their annual flagship event KronosLIVE 2018 in Mumbai. This solution incorporates fully responsive user interface (UI), which provides engaging user experience on all devices. This product launch helps the company to increase their customer base in India by offering wide ranges of products.

In October 2017, HotSchedules launched Clarifi, which is a cloud-based Intelligent operating platform for restaurant, hospitality and retail industries. This platform is designed to help the managers, operators and their team. This product launch helps the company to increase their presence in restaurant and hospitality industry.

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Workforce Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Workforce Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Workforce Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Workforce Management market.

Research Methodology: Global Asia-Pacific Workforce Management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

