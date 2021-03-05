Asia Pacific Water Soluble Packaging Market to Grow at 5.3% CAGR to 2027

Biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind harmless and non-toxic aqueous solution are used in making water soluble packaging. Better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance makes them a favorable packaging material in various industries. Polyvinyl alcohol is an odorless and colorless polymer, which possess high tensile strength, flexibility, non-toxic, and adhesive properties. Packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals are done using water soluble packaging. Additionally, sustainable packaging is produced from biodegradable raw materials and help in reducing the environmental pollution.

Growing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations in the developed and developing countries. Moreover, the growth in various industries and factories has increased the demand for a sustainable packaging solution over the past few years. Besides, rising demand for water soluble packaging is mainly attributed to the fact that this type of packaging is environmental friendly and is 100% biodegradable. Water soluble packaging products are used as an alternative for convention plastic packaging.

China is dominating the . PVA water-soluble film has been prepared from blends of polyvinyl alcohol. It is available in different verities, ranging from soluble in cold water to soluble in hot water. With different grade-specific application parameter requirements of dissolution times, strength, stiffness, companies supply customized plain film and embossed films, to meet diverse needs consumers. These films are non-toxic, biodegradable, and provide high solvent resistance & gas barrier performance. With its excellent heat-sealing property and printability, these films are used as a packing material, material for pesticides and detergent packing, and as base materials of embroidery and water transfer prints. These factors are propelling the market growth of the water-soluble packaging market in China.

The water-soluble film has applications including embroidery, detergent packing, toilet blocks/disinfectant, water, transfer printing, pesticides, electrolyte separator, chemical packing, garden treatment, industrial disinfectants, seed tap, bag/drum liners, bait bag, mineral additives, concrete additives, and pigments/dyestuffs. these films have benefits including water soluble and biodegradable, eliminates product loss from spills, accurate pre-measured unit dose, avoidance of dust inhalation, safe handling of hazardous substances, and no contamination of outer packaging. Due to these wider applications and benefits offered by the film, it is on high-demand among various end-use industries, which is further supporting the growth of the water-soluble packaging market in China. Presence of leading manufacturers of water soluble films in the region coupled with availability of diversified range of products in the market is likely to boost the sales of water soluble packaging products in Asia Pacific.

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical and material industry is one of the major industries that are facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in the Asia Pacificis affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors are anticipated to affect the chemical & materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and other industries and thus act as a restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months. The consequence and impact of COVID-19 in the Asia Pacific can be even worse depending upon the spread of the virus. The government of Asia Pacific is taking possible steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdown, which in turn is impacting the revenue generated by the market. The prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak would drastically impact the region’s airport connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving forecasted growth prospects. Such closures are anticipated to negatively impact market growth during the forecast period. Till now, China has the highest number of COVID -19 confirmed cases.

Ban on single-use plastics

Single-use plastics are not biodegradable; instead they break down into smaller particles. These plastic particles enter the ocean and absorb the toxins present in the ocean. When these toxic particles are consumed by fish, sea birds, and other marine life, it causes severe harm to marine life. To prevent environmental degradation caused due to excessive use of single-use plastic, the government in various developed and developing countries have imposed stringent regulations against the use of single-use plastic. Water-soluble packaging is considered to be an environment friendly alternative over single-use plastic.The growing application of water-soluble packaging in multiple industries and the rising environmental concerns among consumers led to a surge in demand for biodegradable packaging for most of the products.

The rise in awareness among consumers regarding the drawbacks of using single-use plastics and government intervention in banning the use of such plastics affecting the environment has significantly boosted the growth of the water-soluble packaging market in Germany. The water soluble packaging market in the UK is projected to witness high growth due to the rapid development in the chemical and personal care industry. Water-soluble and biodegradable PVAL-film allows the manufacturers to pack powdery and liquid substances in order to dissolve the products, specifically in water. The film protects the skin against direct contact with aggressive detergents, agrochemicals, or bled products. The multifunctional film is used by various industries as packaging material, mold release film, laundry bags as well as for inkjet molding and water transfer application.

Raw Material MarketInsights

Based on raw material, the Asia Pacific water soluble packaging market has been segmented into polymers, fibers, and surfactants. In 2018, the polymers segment held the largest share of the Asia Pacific water soluble packaging market; however, the fibers segment is expected to grow at the highestCAGR during the forecast period. Water soluble polymers are environmentally biodegradable and thus help in effective waste management and environmental protection. Polymers are extensively used in the production of water soluble packaging products such as bags, pouches, pods, and films. For instance, polyvinyl alcohol (PVA or PVOH) is used in manufacturing water soluble bags and films, as it dissolves fast when it comes into contact with water. Furthermore, its biodegradable and non-toxic properties propel its usage in the water soluble packaging production.

Fiber-based packaging utilizes reusable, renewable, and biodegradable materials in the process of production. Fibers such as seaweed and collagen are used as a raw material in the production of water soluble packaging.Surfactants are one of the key raw materials used in the production of water soluble packaging products such as films, bags, and pouches. Surfactants provide smooth process ability in the production of water soluble films. It provides ease of separation of the formed film from the metal surface of the drum and also acts as an anti-blocking agent. Two types of surfactants are added during the production of water soluble packaging which includes anionic and non-ionic surfactants. More than 2% of surfactant leaches out of the surface of the water soluble film and acts to cause blocking, which leads to deterioration in handling properties of the water soluble film.

