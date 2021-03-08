Asia-Pacific Veterinary Healthcare Market Clinical Survey 2021-2025 | Bayer Healthcare, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Veterinary Healthcare market in its latest report titled, “Asia-Pacific Veterinary Healthcare Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia-Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Veterinary Healthcare Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357341/asia-pacific-veterinary-healthcare-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Veterinary Healthcare Market: Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Inc., Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis and Virbac Corporation and Others.

Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific veterinary healthcare market is projected to have significant growth owing to increasing risk of emerging zoonosis and rising awareness regarding the animal health in Asia Pacific. Other factors responsible for the growth of the market studied include an increase in the number of farm animals and growing technological advancements in animal healthcare.

According to the National Dairy Development Board, in 2017, in India, the cattle population was valued at 156.7 million and the nation has one of the largest animal husbandry sectors in the world, along with the largest livestock population (520.6 million). However, the use of counterfeit medicines, lack of infrastructure, and funding are restraining the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends:

The Molecular Diagnostics Segment is expected to Have Significant Market Share

– The veterinary molecular diagnostics segment is expected to witness growth over the forecast period, due to the increasing academic research activities pertaining to veterinary molecular diagnostics and investigational techniques, primarily to target epidemic-like conditions in companion and farm animals.

– Furthermore, there is an increase in the application of molecular diagnostic techniques, primarily for the identification of bacterial diseases, like Brucella, through enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), Rose Bengal Plate Test (RBPT), and PCR-based diagnosis.

– For instance, the department of veterinary medical sciences at the Graduate School of Agricultural and Life Sciences, University of Tokyo, is involved in conducting advanced research at molecular, cellular, and in vivo levels, in order to fully understand vital processes of normal and diseased animals. Though the market is in the nascent stage, there are tremendous opportunities for market growth, primarily due to increased activity in academic research and government funding.

– On the other hand medical feed additives in therapeutics segment projected to hold the notable market growth due to the growing awareness, recent product launches and expansion of multinational companies accross Asia.

– For instance in march 2017, Evonik has expanded its portfolio in Asia with the probiotic Ecobiol. It will be launched at VIV Asia in Bangkok. Ecobiol is designed for the use in poultry production and aquaculture. This is likely to boost the segment growth over the forecast period.

– Morover, increasing animal population, adoption in emerging countries such as India and initiatives by various governments across the Asia projected to propel the market growth over the future.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357341/asia-pacific-veterinary-healthcare-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=28

This Asia-Pacific Veterinary Healthcare Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357341?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Asia-Pacific and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com