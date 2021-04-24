Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018–2024)
The vertical farming industry provides hardware and software.
The Asia-Pacific vertical farming industry is expected to increase by 22,1% to USD
2,101.0 million in the forecast period by the year 2024.
The Vertical Farming Technique uses (controlled-environment agriculture) CEA
technology for the protection of the environment and for cultivation even in densely
populated areas of the region. This reduces unsustainable spending on rainforests
and helps to meet the rising demand for crops in the growing Asian-Pacific
population.
The vertical farming industry provides hardware and software. The demand for
hardware is higher in the market in both categories and is expected to increase in
the prediction period at a higher CAGR. The category of hardware is further divided
into lighting, hydroponics, climate control, and sensors. The type of lighting is further
divided as light waxes, lights grow, and light ballast rises. Similarly, pumps and
irrigation, meters and solutions, water filtration, etc. are further segmented into the
hydroponic portion.
The hardware type of climate control is further known as fans of ventilation, air
purification, and others. The sensors may also be classified as temperature sensors,
CO2 sensors, sensors for nutrients, PH-sensors and crop-sensors, etc.
The vertical farming market in Asia-Pacific is divided into aeroponics, hydroponics
and aquaponics on the basis of the growth mechanism. In the European vertical
farming market hydroponics holds the biggest share.
Based on the structure, the vertical agriculture market of Asia-Pacific is divided into
vertical farms based on constructions and vertical shipment of containers. The
technique is primarily used for the processing of various crops like lettuce, pepper,
broccoli, spinach, tomato, etc.
Based on the crop type, broccoli, pepper, tomato, spinach, cucumber, lettuce and
others are classified in the vertical farming sector. Lettuce is the most cultivated
vertical cultivation and the market is expected to be higher for this type of crop over
the projected period for vertical farm products.
The use of vertical agriculture in the Asia Pacific helps commercial farmers automate
tasks like crops, which primarily helps lower labor costs and further boosts
manufacturers’ income. The implementation of this technique allows the area to
minimize water usage at the lowest threshold. The vertical agriculture technology in
this area is used to grow leafy green vegetables. The technique allows the area to
produce adequately to meet the huge population.
The rising request to grow fresh fruit and vegetables without pesticide use in an
environmentally friendly way is pushing the demand for the Asia Pacific vertical
agriculture industry. Organic food intake helps people reduce their symptoms if they
suffer from food and chemical allergies.
Furthermore, the vertical agriculture prospects in the Asia Pacific generate increased
possibilities for exponential growth in the vertical agriculture industry. Asia-
Pacific area provides different possibilities for developing such vertical building farms
and vertical container farms. The area aims to supply large pounds of pesticide-free
crops and also save the region’s water consumption as vertical cultivation technology
needs less water than traditional agriculture.
The highest growth in the business is seen in Asia-Pacific. Since the area has the
largest population and technology is required to meet the ever-rising demand of
this population. Furthermore, in introducing the vertical agricultural technique and
any new Technologies in the area this region is regarded as very adaptive. Soon,
there will therefore be a substantial increase in demand for vertical farming in the
area.
Some of the leading players on the Asia-Pacific vertical farmers’ market
are Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Illumitex, GE, Valoya Oy, Everlight
Electronics Co, Kessil, Kind LED Grow Lights, Spectrum King LED Grow Lights,
Sprout Opto-Technology Co. Ltd, Epistar Company, LumiGrow Inc.,
LEDHydroponics, Fionia Lighting, NET LED Limited, Apollo Horticulture, Grow LED
Hydro, California Lightworks. Jing Chuang Xing Technology Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen
Jing Chuang, Ltd.
Latest News Update
It is not shocking that more than 90% of food is imported in Singapore because it is
limited in space and lack of land for agriculture.
But that’s what the government wants to change. It urges farmers to give up their
conventional plots and make them vertical farms. One was to meet Ashleigh
Nghiem.
For free sample report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductorelectronics/
Asia-pacific-vertical-farming-market/request-sample
Contact Person- Kundan Kumar
Email ID – kundan@vynzresearch.com
Source: – VynZ Research
https://www.vynzresearch.com/