Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018–2024)

The Asia-Pacific vertical farming industry is expected to increase by 22,1% to USD

2,101.0 million in the forecast period by the year 2024.

The Vertical Farming Technique uses (controlled-environment agriculture) CEA

technology for the protection of the environment and for cultivation even in densely

populated areas of the region. This reduces unsustainable spending on rainforests

and helps to meet the rising demand for crops in the growing Asian-Pacific

population.

The vertical farming industry provides hardware and software. The demand for

hardware is higher in the market in both categories and is expected to increase in

the prediction period at a higher CAGR. The category of hardware is further divided

into lighting, hydroponics, climate control, and sensors. The type of lighting is further

divided as light waxes, lights grow, and light ballast rises. Similarly, pumps and

irrigation, meters and solutions, water filtration, etc. are further segmented into the

hydroponic portion.

The hardware type of climate control is further known as fans of ventilation, air

purification, and others. The sensors may also be classified as temperature sensors,

CO2 sensors, sensors for nutrients, PH-sensors and crop-sensors, etc.

The vertical farming market in Asia-Pacific is divided into aeroponics, hydroponics

and aquaponics on the basis of the growth mechanism. In the European vertical

farming market hydroponics holds the biggest share.

Based on the structure, the vertical agriculture market of Asia-Pacific is divided into

vertical farms based on constructions and vertical shipment of containers. The

technique is primarily used for the processing of various crops like lettuce, pepper,

broccoli, spinach, tomato, etc.

Based on the crop type, broccoli, pepper, tomato, spinach, cucumber, lettuce and

others are classified in the vertical farming sector. Lettuce is the most cultivated

vertical cultivation and the market is expected to be higher for this type of crop over

the projected period for vertical farm products.

The use of vertical agriculture in the Asia Pacific helps commercial farmers automate

tasks like crops, which primarily helps lower labor costs and further boosts

manufacturers’ income. The implementation of this technique allows the area to

minimize water usage at the lowest threshold. The vertical agriculture technology in

this area is used to grow leafy green vegetables. The technique allows the area to

produce adequately to meet the huge population.

The rising request to grow fresh fruit and vegetables without pesticide use in an

environmentally friendly way is pushing the demand for the Asia Pacific vertical

agriculture industry. Organic food intake helps people reduce their symptoms if they

suffer from food and chemical allergies.

Furthermore, the vertical agriculture prospects in the Asia Pacific generate increased

possibilities for exponential growth in the vertical agriculture industry. Asia-

Pacific area provides different possibilities for developing such vertical building farms

and vertical container farms. The area aims to supply large pounds of pesticide-free

crops and also save the region’s water consumption as vertical cultivation technology

needs less water than traditional agriculture.

The highest growth in the business is seen in Asia-Pacific. Since the area has the

largest population and technology is required to meet the ever-rising demand of

this population. Furthermore, in introducing the vertical agricultural technique and

any new Technologies in the area this region is regarded as very adaptive. Soon,

there will therefore be a substantial increase in demand for vertical farming in the

area.

Some of the leading players on the Asia-Pacific vertical farmers’ market

are Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Illumitex, GE, Valoya Oy, Everlight

Electronics Co, Kessil, Kind LED Grow Lights, Spectrum King LED Grow Lights,

Sprout Opto-Technology Co. Ltd, Epistar Company, LumiGrow Inc.,

LEDHydroponics, Fionia Lighting, NET LED Limited, Apollo Horticulture, Grow LED

Hydro, California Lightworks. Jing Chuang Xing Technology Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen

Jing Chuang, Ltd.

Latest News Update

It is not shocking that more than 90% of food is imported in Singapore because it is

limited in space and lack of land for agriculture.

But that’s what the government wants to change. It urges farmers to give up their

conventional plots and make them vertical farms. One was to meet Ashleigh

Nghiem.

