Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market 2020-2027 | NXP Semiconductors, STRATTEC SECURITY, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaltbau Holding AG, Smartrac

Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market assists in making the autonomous driving experience comfortable, easy and safe. The concept of automated door is the part of the automated cars and power door locks or the automated doors allow the front passengers or the driver to lock or unlock all the doors simultaneously.

The vehicle motorized door or the automated door are powered electronically, and they are based on types of technologies used in the system which are can be Bluetooth, keypad, RFID, Wi-Fi connected, biometric and other technologies.

The vehicle motorized door is used majorly for the safety, as autonomous doors get locked when the driver starts driving, which can help in a car crash, as the doors can absorb the impact and keep the passengers from being thrown out, and help in keeping the roof from crumpling.

There are various mechanisms of locks which are used in automated doors keypad & combination smart locks, keyless & wireless smart locks fob enabled smart lock, and fingerprint & biometric smart locks.

Asia Pacific vehicle motorized door market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market

APAC vehicle motorized door market is segmented into three notable segments which are component, technology and vehicle type.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into door handle sensor, actuators, NFC reader, others. In 2019, NFC reader segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into power sliding, soft close and retractable door handle system. In 2019, retractable door handle system segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2015, Brose announced the new standards for the comfortable accessibility of the vehicle, in which the side door gets open automatically and it has power lock system which is less noisy.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. In 2019, electric vehicles segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.



Competitive Analysis: Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are NXP Semiconductors, STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaltbau Holding AG, Smartrac N.V., Kiekert AG, WITTE Automotive, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Valeo and others.

Product Launch:

In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.

In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

In December 2017, Continental announced the launch of Digital-Key Service for AVIS which includes access electronics for the doors and the app useful for the secure delivery of the keys.

Research Methodology: Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

The Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market The data analysis present in the Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on Asia-Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

