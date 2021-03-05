Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – COFCO, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., GrainCorp Limited, Xiwang Foodstuffs Co., Ltd, Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, SVMA

The Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Asia Pacific Vegetable Oil Market: COFCO, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., GrainCorp Limited, Xiwang Foodstuffs Co., Ltd, Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, SVMA, Wilmar International Limited, K. S. Oils Limited

Market Segmentation

By Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Other Types

By Application

Food

Feed

Industrial

Market Overview:

– Asia-Pacific registers the highest growth, across the world, due to huge demand from the food and other industrial sectors, attributed by the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, rising population, and changing living standards, coupled with the presence of major palm oil-producing nations in the region.

– The food industry held a major market share with the growing popularity of vegan diets. In addition, a number of oils are used as food supplements (or “nutraceuticals”), for their nutrient content or purported medicinal effect.

Growing Consumption of Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil is light in taste and appearance and supplies more vitamin E than any other vegetable oil. Thus, the adaptability of sunflower oil is attributed to its increasing demand among consumers for household cooking purposes. Therefore, sunflower oil has a high demand in developing countries as it is healthy and cheaper than most of its counterparts. The growing sunflower oil consumption is offsetting declines for palm, cottonseed, and rapeseed oil, globally. Moreover, sunflower oil is highly witnessed in the personal care segment. Giant players of the market studied are incorporating sunflower oil in their clean-label and sustainable products.

China Holds the Largest Market Share

The rising affluence of China’s middle-class population is permitting consumers to purchase higher-priced, packaged vegetable oils. Moreover, the ban on the sale of loose oils in some Chinese cities has further stimulated the demand for packaged oils. In Asia-Pacific, China holds the largest share of vegetable oil consumption, as well as production. Though the production volume is high, consumption exceeds production, resulting in higher import volumes when compared to export volumes. China is an import-oriented country. Wilmar International Ltd (Yihai Kerry), Cofco Corporation, and Xiwang Food are some of the major edible vegetable oil companies operating in the Chinese market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players of the market have a broad geographical presence and an extensive product portfolio to cater to numerous consumer demands. This factor assists the company to maintain a strong foothold in the market. Some of the major players are Wilmar International Limited, Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd, Xiwang Foodstuffs Co., Ltd, GrainCorp Limited, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., COFCO among others.

