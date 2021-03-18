Asia-Pacific Utility Tractor Market Comprehensive Insights and Forecast 2021 to 2026

The Asia-Pacific Utility Tractor Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific utility_tractors market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Key Players:

Claas KGaA mbH, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Kubota Agricultural Machinery, Deere & Company, Yanmar Co. Ltd, Kuhn Group, CNH Global NV, Massey Ferguson, Escorts Limited, International Tractors Limited, AGCO Corp and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Cost of Farm Labour

The cost of farm labor is directly proportional to the cost of production, hence increasing labor wages and lack of farm labor have led to the increasing rates of mechanization in the region. This is driving the growth of the utility tractor market. Farmers are increasingly adopting agricultural mechanization as a substitute for manual labor with a more cost-effective, easily available, and more efficient means of agricultural operation. According to the world bank, the employment rate in agriculture is declining. For instance, in 2016 the agricultural employment rate in China was 27.7% which declined to 26.6% in 2019. Additionally, in India, the employment rate has been declining every year. In 2019 the employment rate in agriculture declined to 43. 21% as against 45.12% in 2016. The trend is further expected to continue, thus driving the market.

Rise in Technological Advancements

Farmers in the Asia Pacific region are looking for utility tractors with tailored features, which can fulfill their needs for effective farming. So, to meet consumer demand, many international and domestic agriculture machinery manufacturers are coming up with new technologically-advanced utility tractors, which can handle various farming applications. For instance, in 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra, a leading tractor manufacturer launched ARJUN NOVO 605 DI-I, a 50 HP technologically-advanced tractor that can handle 40 applications, including puddling, harvesting, reaping, and haulage. Further, the tractor can deliver uniform and consistent power with minimum RPM drop in all soil conditions.

Finally, the Asia-Pacific Utility Tractor Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

