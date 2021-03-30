Asia-Pacific Utility Locator Market Research Reports, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Asia-Pacific utility locator market can be defined as a tool for identifying and mapping underground utilities such as electric cable distribution, water pipes, telecommunication lines, gas pipelines and many more.

The utility locator use various tactics for preventing damages such as during excavation, various marking and locating are used to identifying and labelling underground public utility mains and cables, different colour paint is used to mark the different utilities such as red for electrical power lines, blue for potable water, yellow for gas, orange for communications or signal lines, purple for reclaimed water, green for sewers, white for proposed construction, and pink for survey markings.

Asia-Pacific utility locator market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the factors which are driving the market are the increased demand of cloud-computing for businesses and demand for predictive solutions and image recognition is considered as major application for deep learning neural networks. However, less adoption of artificial intelligence-based technologies results in slow digitization is the restraint hampering the growth of the market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Radiodetection Ltd., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., Guideline Geo., EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., The Charles Machine Works, Inc., Sensors & Software Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, 3M, USIC, multiVIEW., ON TARGET UTILITY SERVICES, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp., RHD Services, Inc., OneVision Utility Services., Sidewinder Utility Locators., US Radar, and Olameter among others.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific Utility Locator Market

Asia-Pacific utility locator market is segmented into four notable segments which are techniques, offering, target, and end-user industry.

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into ground penetrating radar (GPR), electromagnetic field, others

On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into equipment and services

On the basis of target, the market is segmented into metallic and non-metallic

On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented into telecommunication, electricity, water and sewage, oil and gas, transportation, and others

Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Utility Locator market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific Utility Locator market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Asia-Pacific Utility Locator market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Utility Locator market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Utility Locator Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Utility Locator market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Utility Locator market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Utility Locator market.

