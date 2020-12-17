Asia-Pacific Usage Based Insurance Market Rapid Business Development, Value Chain, Sales Channels Analysis – Admiral Group Plc,Ageas Group, Octo Telematics, TomTom Telematics, Liberty Mutual Insurance

This Asia-Pacific usage based insurance market research report also provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. It not only assists you with the informed decision making but also helps with smart working. For research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions are taken into account. In no doubt, businesses will increase sustainability and profitability with this Asia-Pacific usage based insurance market research report. Asia-Pacific usage based insurance report is also a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Asia-Pacific usage based insurance market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 20.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific, led by China, will drive the growth of usage-based insurance

Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a telematics-based insurance service in which premiums are based on driving behavior of consumers. Type of road used, braking, and cornering pattern are amongst the factors according to which the premiums are charged. Usage-based insurance includes different services such as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

Key Competitors: Asia-Pacific usage based insurance market

Allianz, AXA, Progressive Insurance, Allstate, Allstate Canada, Desjardins, Generali, MAPFRE, Metromile, Aviva, Admiral Group Plc,Ageas Group, Octo Telematics, TomTom Telematics, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems – IMS, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. (Europe) Ltd, Watchstone Group plc, Allianz Australia, Aviva Canada, Allianz Asia Pacific, AXA Insurance Company, AXA US, Aviva Asia, AXA Italia, AXA UK, Ageas UK, Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe Limited

Recent developments:

In September 2018, Allstate launched a product for life insurance which will pay on monthly basis rather than lump sum amount. This is consumer driven product which will help the company to cover more market share and to aware the people about life insurance.

In October 2018, The Floow launches FlowFleet for the insurer who deals in commercial line. This helped the insurance company to better manage the risk and to provide the optimal premium price to their customer in the high premium rising market.

In June 2018, Allstate launched pay per mile i.e. usage based insurance in New Jersey. This insurance gives more control to customer about their insurance premium and plans.for using telematics services for better management in their insurance segment.

In March 2018, Octo Telematics entered into partnership with Renault finance company to provide data analytics and services to its customer globally. This will increase the global market share of the company.

Asia-Pacific Usage Based Insurance Market, By Package type (pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), manage-how-you-drive (MHYD)),vehicle type (light-duty vehicle (LDV), heavy-duty vehicles (HDV)), device offering (company provided, bring your own device (BYOD)),technology (OBD-II, smartphone, embedded system, black box and others),vehicle age (new vehicles, on-road vehicles),electric and hybrid vehicle (hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV)), Countries (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and Philippines ) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

