Asia Pacific Tire (Tyre) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Tire (Tyre) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the asia pacific tire (tyre) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the asia pacific market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tires are essential components of vehicles manufactured using steel, silica, rayon, synthetic, polyester, carbon black, vulcanization accelerator, and natural and synthetic rubber. They are attached to the rim of the wheel to serve as a cushion and minimize the impact of road shocks. Their main functions include supporting the vehicle load, transmitting traction and braking forces to the road surface, and changing and maintaining the direction of the vehicle. At present, the demand for tires is escalating in the Asia Pacific region on account of the rising sales of passenger vehicles.

Asia Pacific Tire (Tyre) Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the asia pacific tire (tyre) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Michelin
  • Bridgestone Corporation
  • Continental AG
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
  • Sumitomo Corporation
  • Pirelli C. S.p.A.
  • Yokohama Tire Corporation
  • Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd
  • Toyo Tire Corporation
  • Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the asia pacific tire (tyre) market on the basis of radial/bias tires, end-use, type, vehicle type, size, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Radial/Bias Tires:

  • Radial
  • Bias

Breakup by End-Use:

  • OEM
  • Replacement

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Two-Wheelers
  • Off-The-Road (OTR)
  • Three-Wheelers

Breakup by Size:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Two-Wheelers
  • Off-The-Road (OTR)
  • Three-Wheelers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

Breakup by Country:

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Pakistan
  • Other Regions

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Industry Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

