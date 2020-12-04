Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics Market represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2018 to 2025

Third Party Logistics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 298.7 Bn in 2017 to US$ 467.5 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.9% from the year 2018 to 2025.

“Third Party Logistics Market” 2025 research report provides a global picture of the “Third Party Logistics” and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in Third Party Logistics.

Reducing overall operational cost and focus on managing timely delivery is fueling the Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market. Logistics is the core area of the third party logistics (3PL) firms and their proficiency in this areas is always superior to that of the core companies. 3PL firms have the expertise to keep IT systems updated and deliver the logistic services more time & cost effectively along with this they own the ability to meet the technical requirements. Moreover, 3PL firms also help to reduce inventory cost and can strategize to reduce a company’s overall shipping & delivery costs as well. The core companies may not have that time or expertise to keep logistic services and systems updated. The company often face challenges meeting timely delivery of products during high business growth, thereby driving the third party logistics market in APAC. This factor has created a potential market space for Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics market.

Top Leading Key Players

Deutsche Post AG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DSV A/S

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Sinotrans Co., Ltd.

Geodis

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The report also describes Third Party Logistics business strategy, sales and market channels, market size and buyer information, global demand and supply rates. This report breaks down the world Third Party Logistics by product type, end user and region. Describe the performance of individual segments in the Third Party Logistics growth.

ASIA PACIFIC THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

Asia Pacific Third Party Logistics – By End User

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

Major Features of Third Party Logistics Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Third Party Logistics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Third Party Logistics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. Provides an overview and forecast of the Third Party Logistics market based on products and applications. This report assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period: drivers, limits, opportunities, and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis of all five regions.

