Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Industry Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028 || Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC

Asia-Pacific surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific surgical robots market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray Incorporated

Stryker

MEDTRONIC

Smith & Nephew

THINK Surgical, Inc

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Verb Surgical Inc

Auris Health, Inc

Virtual Incision Corporation

Restoration Robotics, Inc

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product Type (Instruments, Robotic Systems, Accessories and Services)

By Brands (DA Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA, Others)

By Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy, Others)

By Country (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis, Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Scope and Market Size

Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, accessories and services. Instruments are growing at the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of brands, the market is segmented into Da Vinci surgical system, Renaissance, Cyberknife, Artas, ROSA and others. Da Vinci surgical system is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological, gynaecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, colorectal surgery and others. Urological is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, MEDTRONIC, Smith & Nephew, THINK Surgical, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Verb Surgical Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Virtual Incision Corporation, Restoration Robotics, Inc. and others.

Product Launch

In March 2019, Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company announced the product launch of Navio Surgical System and its investment which would help in establishing its multi-asset robotic and digital surgery and ecosystem. The NAVIO 7.0 is designed for improving the surgeon’s experience through expanded surgical preferences, streamlined workflow and a new intuitive interface which would reduce the surgery time as compared to the previous version. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In January 2019, Medtronic has revealed about their new product launch in the robotic-assisted spine surgery segment i.e. U.S. commercial launch of Mazor X Stealth(TM) edition. The Mazor X Stealth Edition will offer a fully-integrated procedural solution that can be used in surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation.

Key Influence of the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market:

Key Influence of the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market:

What was the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market size, growth trends and market forecast? What will be the CAGR of Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments were most attractive for investments? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots market.

