Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitutes Market Overview Report by 2020-2026 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitutes Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growing reformation of corn sector to spur the production and development of cheaper high corn fructose syrup in Asian countries.

Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitutes Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a highest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 16,163.31 million by 2027. The growing reformation of corn sector to spur the production and development of cheaper high corn fructose syrup in Asian countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Key players within the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions alongside trending innovation and business policies are re-evaluated in this market report.

Asia-Pacific Sugar Substitutes Market Scope and Market Size

Asia-Pacific sugar substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, form, category and application. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners and high-fructose syrups. In 2020 the high-fructose syrups is dominated by Asian market as the growing demand of HFCS in soft drinks which have led their consumption more than 7% from previous years in China. According to the China Sugar Association the HFCS made around 20% sale of overall sweeteners market.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into powder, crystallized and liquid. In 2020, Crystallized segment is dominating the market as it offers economical solution for manufacturer due to its less expenditure on storage and transportation. The sweeteners like high fructose are available either in crystallized or liquid form as high fructose dominates the market as well crystallized form has major demand as a sugar substitute.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into natural and synthetic. Natural segment is dominating the market as it offers added benefits over the synthetic sweeteners such as prevention from metabolic syndrome, controlling the high blood pressure and others relatable diseases. The stevia sourced sweeteners are 200 times sweeter than sugar and have no calories.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into beverages, food products, oral care, pharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, beverage segment is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the involvement of the beverage company to launch their product using sugar substitutes which is mostly utilized in soft drinks. For instance, in major giant of beverages Coca Cola and PepsiCo replaced sugar from their drinks with HFCS and according to industrial sources Coca-Cola in China boosted the utilization of the liquid in 2016 and led to the demand up to 4.06 million tonnes in 2017.

