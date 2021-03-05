Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market Report – Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2027

The focus on the development of submarine cable systems has grown from strength to strength in the last decade. There have been few notable factors that have resulted in significant growth of submarine cable systems market in recent times. The international bandwidth has grown at an average of close to 40% year on year from 2012 to 2016, which has boosted the penetration of various international players in the Asia Pacific region which has reflected the growth of submarine cable systems market. The internet, as well as the voice operators, have witnessed impressive growth in the traffic. Also, various content, as well as cloud service providers, have had a remarkable impact on data traffic growth. Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft are the significant contributors to this increased data traffics.

These content and the cloud service providers use the international submarine cable infrastructures for distributing their contents through the servers located in the data centers, closer to the end-user, thereby enhancing their internet experience. Interconnecting these data centers require the usage of submarine cable systems. The increase in the usage of underwater cables by these content and cloud service providers have allowed the submarine cable systems market to propel year on year in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the establishment of well-established players as well as emerging players in the region offering submarine cable systems is facilitating the submarine cable systems market to witness upswing in the recent scenarios.

Asia Pacific region comprises of majority of developing economies and also a huge underserved population for internet services. This presents fortunate opportunities for leading social media players and internet based service providers to reap benefits of the untapped market. With proliferation of cheap smart phone and tablets and increasing penetration of computing devices in business and households, the region presents highest growing user base seeking internet based services. Thus, strong growth of internet connected users coupled with good economic growth in the region are the factors luring the enterprise and cloud service providers to establish servers in proximity to the users enabling them to access data with reduced latency and reaction time. This directly translates to the growth in the submarine cable systems market in the region that bring about the connection between the terrestrial fiber cables with the international broadband networks.

The Asia pacific region is said to constitute one of the most expansive undersea cable networks that has played a crucial role in the transformation of this region. Further, with the multi-folds rise in demands of increased trans-pacific bandwidth by 2020, it is anticipated that investments in submarine cable systems market would reach new heights in the coming years. Asia Pacific contributes heavily to the data consumption. Higher rates of smartphone penetrations in the Asian countries especially India and China coupled with the parallel advancements in the 3G and 4G communication technologies have significantly contributed to the communications industry advancements in the region. This factor has bolstered the growth of submarine cable systems market in Asia Pacific region.

Hong Kong is said to be located directly at the center of the Asia-pacific region which increases its importance in the . The liberalization of the external-facilities based telecommunications market by the Office of Communications Authority (OFCA) in Hong Kong has led to the country adopting an open licensing regime. As a result, many submarine cable systems find Hong Kong to be an important landing site. Presently, there are close to 15 major submarine cable systems in the country that have driven the telecommunications market in the country. Pertaining to the importance of its geographic location, Hong Kong constitutes the largest share in submarine cable systems market in the Asia Pacific region in 2017.

