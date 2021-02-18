Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% to 2027 | Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Nexans SA, Prysmian Group

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Submarine cable systems market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow from US$ 5.6 Bn in 2017 to reach US$ 14.7 Bn by the end of 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2018 – 2027.

The focus on the development of submarine cable systems has grown from strength to strength in the last decade. There have been few notable factors that have resulted in significant growth of submarine cable systems market in recent times. The international bandwidth has grown at an average of close to 40% year on year from 2012 to 2016, which has boosted the penetration of various international players in the Asia Pacific region which has reflected the growth of submarine cable systems market. The internet, as well as the voice operators, have witnessed impressive growth in the traffic. Also, various content, as well as cloud service providers, have had a remarkable impact on data traffic growth. Amazon, Google, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft are the significant contributors to this increased data traffics. These content and the cloud service providers use the international submarine cable infrastructures for distributing their contents through the servers located in the data centers, closer to the end-user, thereby enhancing their internet experience. Interconnecting these data centers require the usage of submarine cable systems. The increase in the usage of underwater cables by these content and cloud service providers have allowed the submarine cable systems market to propel year on year in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the establishment of well-established players as well as emerging players in the region offering submarine cable systems is facilitating the submarine cable systems market to witness upswing in the recent scenarios.

Major key players covered in this report: Huawei Marine Networks Co., Ltd., Subcom, LLC, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nokia Corporation, Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, Mitsubishi Electric Company

Asia Pacific region comprises of majority of developing economies and also a huge underserved population for internet services. This presents fortunate opportunities for leading social media players and internet based service providers to reap benefits of the untapped market. With proliferation of cheap smart phone and tablets and increasing penetration of computing devices in business and households, the region presents highest growing user base seeking internet based services. Thus, strong growth of internet connected users coupled with good economic growth in the region are the factors luring the enterprise and cloud service providers to establish servers in proximity to the users enabling them to access data with reduced latency and reaction time. This directly translates to the growth in the submarine cable systems market in the region that bring about the connection between the terrestrial fiber cables with the international broadband networks. The Asia pacific region is said to constitute one of the most expansive undersea cable networks that has played a crucial role in the transformation of this region.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Submarine Cable System market.

