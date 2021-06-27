Asia Pacific Sports Medicine Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2030

Asia Pacific sports medicine market will grow by 9.1% annually with a total addressable market cap of $23.25 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidents of sports injuries, consistent innovation of new products and treatment modalities, and growing healthcare expenditure.

Highlighted with 39 tables and 55 figures, this 125-page report “Asia Pacific Sports Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product (Repair, Recovery, Monitoring, Accessories), Application (Knee, Shoulder, Hip), End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific sports medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD497

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific sports medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Product, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices

– Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices

– Implants

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Repair Devices

– Orthobiologics

– Prosthetics

Body Support and Recovery Devices

– Braces and Supports

– Physiotherapy

– Compression Clothing

– Topical Pain Relief

– Other Body Support and Recovery Devices

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices

– Cardiac Monitoring Devices

– Respiratory Monitoring Devices

– Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

– Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices

– Other Monitoring/Evaluation Devices

Accessories

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Knee Injury

– Orthobiologic Devices

– Suture Anchors

– Meniscal Repair

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Fixation Devices

– Ligament Reconstruction Systems

– Other Knee Injury Devices

Shoulder Injury

– Suture Anchors and Management System

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Orthobiologic & Biologic Implant

– Other Shoulder Injury Products

Hip Injury

– Suture Anchor and Management Systems

– Arthroscopy Devices

– Other Hip Injury Products

Foot and Ankle Injury

– Implants and Screws

– Fixation Systems

– Orthobiologic Devices

Elbow and Wrist Injury

– Implants and Screws

– Orthobiologic Devices

Other Injuries

Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific sports medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD497

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Arthrex Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Breg, Inc.

Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc.

ConMed Corporation

DJO, LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, INC.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)