Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2027

The Smart Transportation is one of the most crucial and equipped with ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology. The main purpose is to collect data and controlling the real-time conditions, to improve performance and others. The smart sensor offers a wide range of applications in road transport including infrastructure, traffic management, mobility management, car navigation, container management systems, automatic number plate recognition and security CCTV systems applications.

Asia-Pacific smart transportation market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 20.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market

The Smart transportation market is segmented into three notable segments which are solution, services and transportation

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into passenger information solution, traffic management solution, parking management solution, smart ticketing solution, insurance telematics solution and integrated supervision solution. The passenger information solution is sub-segmented into network connectivity and multimedia information & entertainment. The traffic management solution is sub-segmented into route guidance, toll collection & revenue management, smart signaling and predictive traffic analytics. The parking management solution is sub-segmented into ticketing and revenue management, access control, automated parking guidance and slot management. In 2018, traffic management solution segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 21.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Traffic management solution segment to grow with the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for monitor various roadways as well as controlling traffic congestion.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into professional services and cloud services. In 2018, cloud services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 21.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Cloud services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for managing traffic control with the help of cloud based intelligent transportation systems.

On the basis of transportation, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, waterways and airways. In 2018, airways segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 21.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Airways segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to growing developments and high usage of smart technologies in areas such as North America, Europe and other regions.



Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Kapsch Traffic Com, Gemalto NV, Thales Group, Alstom, Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd., MSR-Traffic, Cubic Corporation, WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group and Toshiba Corporation and others.

Product Launch:

In November, Cisco system, Inc delivered business intelligence IoT solution that is beneficial in launching smart city projects.

In March, Cisco system, Inc. introduced transport network modernization for deploying older transport network and re-engineering network configuration.

In September, Cisco system, Inc. launched new transportation solution that is beneficial for delivering new passenger services, improve the traffic conditions and provides a safe environment to the users.

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation market.

Research Methodology: Global Asia-Pacific Smart Transportation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

