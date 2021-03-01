Asia-Pacific Smart Airport 2021 Technology Development, Key Manufacturers, Forecast Based on Major Drivers and Trends Up to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Asia-Pacific Smart Airport market in its latest report titled, “Asia-Pacific Smart Airport Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia-Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Asia-Pacific smart airport market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Smart Airport Market: Amadeus IT Group, SITA, IBM Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Siemens AG, Vanderlande Industries, BEUMER Group, Indra Sistemas S.A., Daifuku Co., Ltd., Wipro Limited, T-Systems International GmbH, Leidos, Honeywell International Inc, and Others.

Industry News:

SITA is one of the major passenger processing and airport operations technology providers and its technologies are present in major airports in countries like Australia, Japan, China, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, among others.

For instance, in November 2019, Gold Coast Airport in Australia has extended its partnership with SITA for passenger and baggage technology until 2024. The airport uses SITA AirportConnect Open, a common-use platform deployed with self-service bag drop and check-in kiosks for an efficient, cost-effective solution that will ensure passenger experience at the airport. The increasing investments in R&D for the development of new products by the companies are expected to enhance their geographic presence in the region.

Key Market Trends:

Security Systems Segment is Expected to have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The increasing security threats and terrorist attacks have forced airports to enhance their security system to ensure the safety of passengers. The airports in the region are integrating advanced passenger screening and cargo screening systems as well as security robots for the protection and screening of the passengers. Japan’s Narita International Airport unveiled four new security patrol robots in May 2019. These robots have heat and metal sensors along with a 360-degree surveillance camera which will help in enhanced safety while reducing the burden of physical staff. The airport deployed the robots in June 2019. In addition to this, biometric is also one of the major technologies being integrated by airports of China, Singapore, India, etc., for biometric-based screening for identity authentication. Malaysian low-cost airline, AirAsia has begun testing the facial recognition security checks for a flight boarding at Senai International Airport in February 2018 and announced its plan to roll out the technology in various other airports in the region in the near future. The growing investments in the integration of AI, IoT, biometrics, and other technologies in the airports for security is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the segment in the coming years.

China is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

China handles the largest passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to become the largest aviation market in the world by 2022 surpassing the United States. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), in 2019, the passenger traffic of China increased to 1.35 billion with an annual growth of 6.9%. Of the 1.35 billion passengers, domestic passengers occupied a major share. To cater to the increasing passenger traffic in the country, the government plans to construct new airports to reach its target of 450 airports by 2035. Such robust construction plans along with plans of airport operators to integrate advanced technologies in the airports are anticipated to propel the growth of the smart airport market. According to SITA, currently more than 40% of the airlines use AI-driven chatbot customer services and over 25% of airports have self-boarding gates using biometrics. By 2022, more than 65% of the airports are anticipated to secure single biometric tokens. Furthermore, airlines are also investing in biometric technology for seamless passenger experience. Such investments are expected to drive the smart airport market in China during the forecast period.

