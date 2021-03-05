Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market Latest Development and Global Outlook 2021-2026

The Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Asia-Pacific Small Cell Tower Market are Parallel Wireless Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., T&W Electronics Co Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Baicells Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, and others.

Latest Developments

– May 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. collaborated with IBM, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and M1 Limited (M1) for Singapores first 5G Industry 4.0 trial, to demonstrate the transformative impact of 5G for enterprises and drive the next bound of Singapores digital economy.

– February 2020 – Parallel Wireless, Inc. partnered with Etisalat Group to trial Parallel Wireless 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G OpenRAN across its markets in Asia with the objective of achieving digital transformation with the deployment of best-in-class technologies to support 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity. OpenRAN controller is the industry only software platform that virtualizes ALL G RAN and core functions (i.e., vBSC for 2G, vRNC for 3G, small cell and core gateways for 4G) to lower the cost of RAN through simplification, automation, and full virtualization of networks.

5G Adoption to Drive the Market Demand

– Asia Pacific region is the fastest when it comes to 5G adoption, with China being the leader. China granted commercial licenses to four state-owned telecom giants (China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Radio and Television) in June 2019 to start rolling out 5G services, indicating Beijing’s determination to be the global leader in setting up superfast wireless networks.

– Mergers and acquisitions are driving the adoption of 5G services. At Mobile World Congress 2019, held in Shanghai, Huawei and more than 30 industry partners jointly established an industry alliance in 5G deterministic networking. The establishment is aimed at promoting consensus on industry development and ecosystem building and developing the 5G network, which is expected to drive the demand for the small cell tower market.

– Singapore is planning to roll out commercial 5G services in early 2020 and intends to have at least 50% of the city-state covered with a standalone network by the end of 2022.

– Similarly, Vietnam is also expected to enhance its telecommunications infrastructure, expand its broadband network, and develop 5G mobile connectivity by the end of 2019. 5G mobile connectivity is a vital component of government Resolution 01, in which the Ministry of Information and Communication will grant test 5G frequencies to operators.

– All these developments are expected to boost the adoption of 5G services in the region, thus driving the demand for the small cell tower market as well.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

