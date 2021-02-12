Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Trends and Forecast 2020-2027 with Top Key Players – Cree, SK HOLDINGS, Latent Technologies Silicon Valley Microelectronics, II-VI Incorporated

The research and analysis conducted in Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The silicon carbide wafers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 24.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach 157,938 units by 2027. Rising demand of SIC wafer in the power electronics is major factor driving the market.

Silicon carbide wafers refer to the type of semiconductor that contains carbon and silicon which operates at very high voltage and temperature. Silicon carbide wafers can be used in producing a strong as well as very hard material. Silicon carbide wafers can be implemented in various sectors such as telecommunication, energy & power, automotive, renewable power generation and in other different areas. They are basically considered due to higher maximum thermal conductive properties that has widened the area of application.

The rising production of semiconductor that are further used in various electrical and electronics applications such as transistors, solar cells and LEDs is driving the silicon carbide wafers market growth. As most of the semiconductors need to transform the electrical states of electrons to move them through specific bands, this technology makes low-energy electrons tunnel that help in direct movement of the electrons through the insulating material of the electronics. Though this technology will take time to challenge the already existing semiconductor industry, but it will definitely spark a revolution and may restraint the growth of semiconductors and the materials used in it such as SiC wafers in the silicon carbide wafers market.

This silicon carbide wafers market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the silicon carbide wafers market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Scope and Market Size

The silicon carbide wafers market is segmented on the basis of wafer size, device, application and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of wafer size, the silicon carbide wafers market has been segmented into 2 inch, 4 inch and 6 inch and above. In 2020, 4 inch segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing usage in the numerous devices such as optoelectronics devices, high power devices, high-temperature devices, and high-frequency power devices.

On the basis of device, the silicon carbide wafers market has been segmented into SiC discrete devices and SiC bare die. In 2020, SIC discrete devices segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing usage of SIC discrete in the semiconductor.

On the basis of application, the silicon carbide wafers market has been segmented into power grid device, industrial motor drive, EV motor drive, RF device & cellular base station, solar energy, wind energy, flexible AC transmission systems, high-voltage, direct current, electronic combat system, lighting control, EV charging, power supply and inverter, flame detector and others. In 2020, power grid device segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing concern for improving efficiency of energy has increase the implementation of power grid.

On the basis of industry, the silicon carbide wafers market has been segmented into telecommunication, energy & power, renewable power generation, automotive, power electronics, defense and others. In 2020, telecommunication segment is dominating because of the growing usage of products that saves huge costs which boosts the demand of the silicon carbide wafers market.

Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Country Level Analysis

The silicon carbide wafers market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, wafer size, device, application and industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in silicon carbide wafers market report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong-Kong, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

China accounted largest market share is due to growing production of electric vehicles in the China has result in increasing the demand for SIC wafer in the automotive industry.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Asia-Pacific brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Sales of Wafer in the Semiconductor Industry

The silicon carbide wafers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in silicon carbide wafers and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the silicon carbide wafers market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Silicon Carbide Wafers Market Share Analysis

The silicon carbide wafers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to silicon carbide wafers market.

The major players covered in the report are Cree, Inc., SK HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Latent Technologies Inc., Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc., II-VI Incorporated, MTI Corporation, CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., AMERICAN ELEMENTS, STMicroelectronics, TankeBlue CO,. LTD., OSTECH Co.,Ltd,, SYNLIGHT, SICRYSTAL GMBH, SICC MATERIALS CO., LTD., Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, SICOXS CORPORATION, PI-KEM LIMITED, Entegris., ATECOM TECHNOLOGY, CO. LTD. and SHOWA DENKO K.K., ROHM CO., LTD., ABB, SEMIKRON, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Micron Technology, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated Asia-Pacific players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of silicon carbide wafers market.

For instance,

In October 2020, SEMIKRON had announced the proposal of SEMIKRON Young Engineer Award as well as for SEMIKRON Innovation Award that is to be honored by SEMIKRON Foundation. The announcement helps in widening of the production capacity that generates the revenue of the business.

In April 2020, Infineon Technologies AG had announced the acquisition with the semiconductor corporation named as Cypress which helps in offering the consumer’s comprehensive portfolio. The announcement helps in increasing the product portfolio of the business and increases customer base of the company

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for silicon carbide wafers market through expanded product range.

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Wafers market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

