Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market growing sophistication of cyber threats coupled with a CAGR 11% from 2019 to 2027

Security Information and Event Management market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 601.8 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,453.5 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Boosting cyber threats across several industries and growing investment in cyber security solutions by large and medium enterprises are fueling the Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management market. The organization has spent heavily towards minimizing the potential vulnerabilities and containment of immediate unauthorized access and breach of data. Also, the growing sophistication of cyber threats coupled with a large number of alerts and events notification has created a strong demand for the robust and efficient market for various security-related solutions.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market are

AlienVault

DFLABS SPA

Fireeye, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

RSA Security LLC

SolarWinds Inc.

Splunk Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia-Pacific Security Information and Event Management Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

