Asia-Pacific Security Awareness Computer-based Training (CBT) Market || keyplayers PhishLine, LLC. Proofpoint, Inc. SANS Institute Security Innovation, Inc.

Computer-based Training (CBT) is a learning process through devices, such as laptop computers, tablets, smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Vendors in computer based training include ready-to-use, interactive software modules.

Growing demand to increase employee’s knowledge is the major driver for the target market growth. In addition, competency concerning threats, risks and security options across the globe is propelling the target market growth. However, limitations of security awareness computer-based training are the factor anticipated to hinder the target market growth over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific security awareness computer-based training (CBT) market is segmented based on type, application, by country. On the basis of type, the Asia-Pacific security awareness computer-based training (CBT) market is classified into web services APIs and thin client applications. Based on application, the Asia Pacific market is bifurcated into BFSI, education, manufacturing, and telecom & IT. On the basis of country, the Asia-Pacific security awareness computer-based training (CBT) market is categorized into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Request free sample:-https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3655

Global Asia-Pacific Security Awareness Computer-based Training (CBT) Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)