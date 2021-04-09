Asia Pacific Robot Sensor Market Report 2020 Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2024

The Asia Pacific robot sensor market was estimated at $670 million during 2017 and is slated to grow at a 16% CAGR between 2018 and 2024. With numerous manufacturers extensively deploying automation technologies that streamline operational processes, the market for robot sensors across Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth. Automation across manufacturing units has been boosting production capacities. The higher speed of industrial operations has also ensured higher efficiency and accuracy, preventing losses.

The expansion of the market is accelerated by the reduction in safety concerns pertaining to the employees who work in collaboration with machines. Supported by the deployment of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality, and 5G, the demand for robotic sensors is expected to escalade continuously in the region.

The top three trends aiding the robot sensor market forecast are as follows:

Collaborative robot segment to witness uptick due to safety concerns and restrictive workspaces

In terms of type of robot, the market has been bifurcated into service, industrial, and collaborative. The collaborative segment is projected to grow at a substantial pace through the forecast times, thanks to the widespread practice of employing robotic systems across manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific robot sensor market.

When collaborative robots are deployed, they can ensure a safe and effective work environment for an effective coordination of human employees and robots. These robots feature advanced sensors along with software programs that ensure rapid completion of assigned tasks at the same time detecting intrusions in the workspace. The APAC robot sensor market is likely to be set in motion by the enhanced functionality of these robots, coupled with the issue of restrictive workspaces that is being addressed through greater acceptance of robotic technologies.

Automotive segment to exhibit phenomenal demand across production lines

Driven by the high precision abilities of the robotic technologies, automotive manufacturers have been increasingly seeking to make the most of these technologies across their production lines. Various operations including equipment assembly are performed by robotic systems that can speed up production pace.

Not only do robots improve productivity and efficiency, they also perform functions that can be potentially pose a risk to the lives of their human colleagues. Since robot sensors can minimize safety concerns as well as labor costs, the APAC robot sensor market forecast is likely to directly reap the benefits of extensive deployment.

Government initiatives to encourage expansion across China, India, and South Korea

Due to the implementation of favorable policies, plans, and programs of governments of India, China, and South Korea, the demand for robot sensors in APAC industry is likely to leap up substantially. For instance, the Chinese government aims to equip its medical, pharmaceutical, telecom, and agriculture industries with advanced robot technologies via its ‘Made in China 2025’ plan.

Similarly, the implementation of ambitious projects such as India’s ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ programs, alongside higher penetration of AI, 5G, augmented reality, and machine learning technologies have been accentuating the demand for robot sensors across the region. South Korea has been a leader in the industry, with the highest robotic density in the world, as per the findings of International Federation of Robotics (IFR). These three economies are sure to emerge as key contributors toward the APAC robot sensor industry trends through the forecast timeframe.

Panasonic, Epson Robot, Omron, and ABB Group are some noteworthy manufacturers operating in the Asia Pacific robot sensor market.

