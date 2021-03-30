Asia-Pacific RFID Market is projected to register a High CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period 2026

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is a form of wireless communication which uses the radio waves in order to capture or read data which is stored on the tag of any object, person or an animal. RFID device is a substitute of barcodes. RFID provides a unique identification for the object to which it is attached. The major components of RFID system are tags, readers and software tools. RFID technology is accepted in wide range of applications which includes tracking livestock, consumer products, vehicles, airline passengers among others. RFID stands for the Radio Frequency Identification which utilizes the electromagnetic field for any identification or tracking of any object, person or animal by recording the presence. It consists of two parts tag and reader and act same as magnetic strip or barcode.

Increase demand of RFID Technology in retail industry, enforced laws for labelling animals, increasing use of security and access control application and increasing installation of RFID in manufacturing units and for productivity improvement are furthermore boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific RFID market.

Asia-Pacific RFID Market is projected to register a CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Asia-Pacific RFID market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Asia-Pacific RFID market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Alien Technology, LLC, CCL Industries, Impinj, Inc, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd , Nedap, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Confidex Ltd, Omni-ID, HID Global Corporation, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, ZEBRA, Checkpoint, NXP Semiconductors, Securitag Assembly Group Co., LTD and others.

Segmentation : Global Asia-Pacific RFID Market

Asia-Pacific RFID market is segmented into two notable segments such as product and end user.

On the basis of product, the Asia-Pacific RFID market is segmented into tags, readers, software. Tags are further sub segmented into product type, type, frequency, application, form factor, material. Product type is further categorized into inlay tag, composite tag, ceramic tag. Type is further categorized into active tag, passive tag. Frequency is further categorized into low frequency, high frequency, ultra-high frequency, others. Application is further categorized into retail, asset management, logistics, airlines, healthcare, people management, embedded systems, access control/ ticketing, others. Form Factor is further categorized into label, card, plastic mouldings, wristband, buttons, key fob, implant, badges, others. Material is further categorized into plastic, paper, metal, glass, others. In April 2019, Alien Technology, LLC (U.S) launched the Higgs-9 next generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits. The new Higgs-9 provides enterprise critical application for faster, smarter and quicker ROI in RFID deployments.

On the basis of end user, the Asia-Pacific RFID market is segmented into industrial, transportation, retail, consumer package goods, healthcare, education, others. In 2018, Alien Technology, LLC (U.S.) launched ALR-S350 RFID reader. It is beneficial for retailers and supply chain owners inventory tracking challenges, cut costs, and ultimately transform the customer experience and enables new omni-channel business models.



Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific RFID market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific RFID market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Asia-Pacific RFID market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific RFID market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Asia-Pacific RFID Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific RFID market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Asia-Pacific RFID market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Asia-Pacific RFID market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

