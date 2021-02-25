Asia Pacific Retail Core Banking Systems Market is set to estimated US$ 3420.8 million with jump in High demand investments in Coming Year

The retail core banking systems market in Asia Pacific expected to grow from 1449.7 million in 2019 to US$ 3420.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Retail core banking systems are solutions for personal banking or consumer banking that offers banks the ability to serve their customers through digital channels better. These solutions help customers better manage their money by securely transferring and depositing it and accessing credit. Other services provided by these solutions include managing mortgages, account information, personal loans, certificates of deposit, debit/credit card, and other financial records. This market evaluates retail core banking systems players based on the various products offered by them to banks for managing retail banking financial transaction management.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Retail Core Banking Systems Market are

Avaloq

Fiserv, Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Temenos Headquarters SA

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

FIS

Asia Pacific Retail Core Banking Systems Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia Pacific Retail Core Banking Systems Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia Pacific Retail Core Banking Systems Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia Pacific Retail Core Banking Systems Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

