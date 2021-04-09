Asia Pacific Residential Water Heater Market SWOT Analysis, Price Trends and Future Prospects 2026

The Asia Pacific Residential Water Heater Market is likely to gain substantial momentum owing to shifting consumer focus towards smart technologies and advanced water heating appliances. There is also a growing demand for hot water across numerous multifamily & single-family apartments. Rapid urbanization and industrialization and high consumer spending are expected to fuel the market growth.

Subsequently, decreased electricity bills and strict government regulations directed towards the deployment of energy efficient devices will influence the business landscape. Meanwhile, unique product designs, easy repair & maintenance and hassle-free installation are some of the key parameters complementing the product penetration across the developing nations.

Ongoing investment programs by both international and national organization for infrastructure development is further contributing towards the market growth. Below are some of the key trends that are likely to influence Asia Pacific residential water heater market forecast:

Increasing adoption of instant water heaters

In terms of product, the instant water heater segment is likely to witness increased demand due to the increasing requirement for on demand heating coupled with low power consumption in comparison to other available products. Introduction of innovative models and compact designs including top features like installation ease, energy efficiency and low upfront cost will propel the product demand.

In addition, consumer inclination towards zero emission buildings is also picking steam, boosting business growth prospects at a rapid pace. Refurbishment as well as replacement of conventional water heating units will further enhance the product penetration.

Increasing demand for energy efficient water heaters

The gas-based water heater segment is expected to grow on account of consumer inclination toward clean fuels. There is an increasing presence of strict environmental rules positioned for restraining the overall carbon emissions. Numerous government incentives directed at promoting energy efficient water heaters and various capacity ranges availability is set to augment the business landscape.

Growing deployment of 30-100 liters water heaters

With respect to capacity, the 30-100 liters capacity segment is estimated to witness strong growth over the forecast time period. This is owing to the surging population across the developing countries and the availability of multi capacity versions of the heating systems. Higher cost of available equivalent due to requirement for high maintenance and extra charges of labor and the ability to provide optimal volume of hot water will positively influence the product adoption.

Robust adoption of heating systems across Australia

The residential water heater market in Australia will grow owing to fast development of the piped gas networks and the increasing demand for heating systems. Surge in installation of water heater units due to increasing use across numerous domestic applications including personal hygiene, cooking as well as cleaning will augment the product adoption.

Replacement of conventional water heating systems across China

China residential water heater market will witness healthy growth owing to the availability of low-cost labor coupled with high manufacturing capabilities. Stringent government mandates toward energy efficiency standards and conventional water heating systems replacement is set to drive the industry statistics. The region holds the largest population base in the world, indicating the considerable opportunities for home appliance makers.

Alpha Electric, Ariston Thermo (Racold), Deka, Havells India Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Rinnai Corporation, Ferroli, Bradford White, A.O Smith, Bosch Thermotechnology, and Whirlpool Corporation among many others are some of the key manufacturers in the Asia Pacific residential water heater market.

Product developments and design-related initiatives along with novel product launch with smart integrated features including Wi-Fi, detection of possible leakages, and remote monitoring are some of the initiative undertake by prominent industry manufacturers. The companies are further engaged in numerous inorganic growth ventures together with mergers & acquisitions with other technology providers to enhance their market presence.

