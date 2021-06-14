Asia-Pacific region will have massive growth opportunities for the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market participants in the coming years

With the advancements in technology, robotics is becoming available at a price that suits the pockets of even smaller as well as bigger companies. All thanks to the development of low-cost components, which have paved way for the upsurge of the collaborative robots or cobots .Collaborative robots are intended to collaborate with humans at work sites, and hence making automation a trouble-free job for businesses of all sizes. By now, cobots have been seen as a game-changer for a wide variety of applications.

Why cobots over traditional robots?

The new robotics technology is outdoing the weighty, daunting robots usually locked in the cages for security reasons. Now, it’s time to make use of cobots in those heavy industrial tasks! These robots are quite affordable, safe, and flexible to deploy. They are programmed to work in collaboration with humans and not under humans—unlike traditional robots. With these advanced-automated robots, you can forget the cages and make way for proper communication with them.

Here are some benefits of cobots over traditional robots.

1. Boosts accuracy and quality

A collaborative robot is more or less like an associate and can take care of any of the complex, sensitive task. Unlike traditional robots, collaborative robots are skilful enough of lifting up an item and handing it over to a person.

A tangible example of this is a car assembly line in which one cobot assembles a wheel and the other works on fixing the bonnet, whereas human staff works alongside on other important tasks. In this case, quality and accuracy both are enhanced.

2. Allows to concentrate on the core jobs

In a workplace, cobots can be assigned to carry out heavy or very low value-added tasks. This helps in shifting the focus of technicians on core business tasks and add value to the business.

Thus, human intelligence can be applied on other important parts of the production line.

3. Offers safe company

As cobots are functioned to work in co-operation with human coworkers, they are armed with features that allow smooth collaboration. One example of such a robot is the Baxter robot developed by Rethink Robotics. This robot is built using detection sensors, which helps it to understand where its coworkers are at a particular moment.

Also, Baxter is functioned to instantly halt its work if it signifies any kind of threat for an individual nearby. This eradicates the necessity to setup protected enclosures, as the cobot’s safety features are deliberate to function among human workers.

4. Highly scalable and flexible

Cobots can be easily programed, whereas traditional robots demand computer programming abilities. Moreover, cobots are good learners. For instance, while explaining a new task to the Baxter, the operator just needs to perform the required actions using the robot’s arm. The cobot will then remember these actions and repeat them. This innovative learning-by-doing method is a tactic that any non-technical operators can easily learn and implement.

5. Easy on the pocket

Cobots are reasonably priced, hence they must not be restricted to a single task. Instead, they can be incorporated into several projects, making them much more profitable.

They can be effortlessly reprogrammed, relocated (by placing them on a mobile base) and redeployed at varied stages in the production cycle.

6. No need of safety barricades

With cobots there is no need of cages to maintain human safety, as these robots are fitted with cameras and sensors that constantly scan their surroundings. Every time they come across a human, they stop!

The bottom line

From industrial manufacturing sites, PLC automation to offices, these collaborative equipment can manage a variety of tasks including packing of merchandises, palletising, assembling, machine tending, and many more.

Looking at high levels of flexibility, usually smaller size, easy mobility, and low weight of cobots it is clear that they are an ideal choice for performing a variety of tasks and several types of automation services.

