Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors Market Trends And Forecast To 2026 | Standex International Corporation, Kemet, Zf Friedrichshafen Ag, Littelfuse, Airtac International

Reed sensors are used in the reed switches for their switching mechanisms. The working voltage of these sensors is 3.3V-5V. It has adopted LM393 comparator with wide voltage with a power of LED indicator. The reed sensors should be connected to Arduino Uno in three ways: Vcc to 5V, Gnd to Gnd and D0 to digital pin 13. The reed sensors program gets active when a led is attached to digital pin 12 externally which perform as a pointer whenever the reed sensors feels the magnetic field. After it gets the connections, upload the program given below to the Uno board, after that the magnet gets placed near and far to the reed sensors the led will automatically turn off and on respectively.

There are several advantages related to the products of reed sensors and that is why it is utilized for various applications. Hence, more number of products is being launched by the companies to fulfil the demand of their customers. To fulfil the growing demand of reed sensors products, some companies are expanding their production capacities in different regions in order to grow their market for reed sensors products.

Asia-Pacific reed sensors market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors Market

Asia-Pacific reed sensors market is segmented into four notable segments which are sensing type, mount type, contact position and industry vertical.

On the basis of sensing type, the market is segmented into high voltage reed sensor, high temperature reed sensor and metal detection reed sensor.

On the basis of mount type, the market is segmented into surface mount reed sensor, thread mount reed sensor and panel mount reed sensor.

On the basis of contact position, the market is segmented into form A, form B and form C.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, electronic, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, robotics & automation, aerospace, construction, safety & security and others.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors Market

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific reed sensors market are Standex International Corporation, KEMET, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Littelfuse, Inc, Airtac International Group, Aleph America Corporation, BERNSTEIN AG, COTO TECHNOLOGY, HNC Group, HSI SENSING, GEMÜ Group, ifm electronic gmbh, Madison Company, Inc, MULTICE GROUP, NTE Electronics, Inc., PIC GmbH, Reed Switch Developments Corp., Soway Tech Limited, Switch Technology Günther, Vernexx, among others.

Product Launches

In April 2019, Madison Company, Inc. launched miniature float level sensor C4954-xxxxx which will provide all the advantages of reed-switch based technology. It will help the company to increase their product portfolio and increase its customer base.

In February 2017, HSI SENSING introduced Sentinel high-security entry-point sensor which are capable of monitoring highly sensitive areas. It will help the company to expand its business in the reed sensors market.

In November 2016, HSI SENSING launched Extreme Temperature, a technology that increases the high and low operating temperature of their reed sensors. It will help the company to expand their product portfolio.

The Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Asia-Pacific Reed Sensors. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

