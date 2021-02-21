Asia Pacific Recycled Textile Market Prepared to Grasp Upsurge to reach US$ 3,081.10 million by 2027 as sustainability has become the need for modern times

The recycled textile market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1954.48 million in 2019 to US$ 3,081.10 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Recycled textiles are old, used fabrics or other unused textiles that can be recovered for reuse with the help of various recycling techniques. Recycling of textiles is done to treat textile waste and reuse the reclaimed fibre across diversified industrial base, which helps to save natural resources and contribute to environment sustainability. In current era, they have significantly contributed to the growth of the textile recycling industry. Today sustainability has become the need for modern times. Thus, the shift towards sustainability along with eco-friendly initiatives by manufacturers is expected to create a significant demand for recycled textile in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the recycled textile market.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Recycled Textile Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Recycled Textile market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Some of the companies competing in the Recycled Textile Market are

Chindi

Khaloom Textile India Pvt. Ltd.

Kishco Group

Usha Yarns Limited

Anandi Enterprises

Hyosung Corporation

Leign Fibers Inc.

Martex Fiber Southern Corporation

Renewcell AB

Boer Group

Asia Pacific Recycled Textile Market Segmentation

Asia Pacific Recycled Textile Market- by Type

Recycled Cotton

Recycled Wool

Recycled Polyester

Recycled Nylon

Others

Asia Pacific Recycled Textile Market- by End- user Industry

Automotive

Retail

Mining

Others

Asia Pacific Recycled Textile Market- by Country

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Recycled Textile Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Recycled Textile Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Recycled Textile Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

