Asia Pacific Protein A Resins Market Emerging Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast To 2026

In 2019, the Asia Pacific protein A resins market share was valued at $116.3 million. Driven by the utilization of protein A resins in the manufacturing of vaccines as well as in therapeutics, the market is projected to surge at a remarkable CAGR of 9% between 2020 and 2026, surpassing a revenue of over $210 million by 2026. Supported by the next-gen versions of vaccines for the present and future pandemics, Asia Pacific protein A resins industry is currently ripe for expansion, as strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers are spawning fresh opportunities.

The four trends pushing the growth of the Asia Pacific protein A resins industry share are as follows:

Antibody purification to soar due to research in therapeutic applications of antibodies

The antibody purification segment represented a major chunk of the total Asia Pacific protein A resins industry share in 2019, contributing nearly $85 million. The segment is likely to keep progressing as the applications of antibodies in therapeutics has been surging due to the development of treatments using antibodies for COVID-19.

In October 2020, two biopharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly revealed that monoclonal antibody treatment can significantly reduce hospitalization risks in patients with mild to moderate symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 infection. This is expected to boost the Asia Pacific protein A resins market share.

Improved detection and purification capabilities of new recombinant protein A resins to stimulate expansion

Recombinant protein A resins are expected to command a massive share of more than 60% of the total revenue generated in the Asia Pacific protein A resins market over the upcoming period. With several other manufacturers focusing on optimization of mAbs production processes to ensure higher speed-to-market, efficiency, and cost reduction, the Asia Pacific protein A resins industry outlook is set to demonstrate considerable opportunities.

For example, Avantor, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of life sciences products and services, announced the launch of a new recombinant protein A resin with enhanced purification abilities at lesser costs in June 2020.

Clinical research labs to push growth as investments in clinical trials multiply

The Asia Pacific protein A resins market has been bifurcated into academic institutes, clinical research laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies based on end-use. Clinical research laboratories are expected to garner significant revenue in the Asia Pacific protein A resins market, rising at a promising CAGR of 9.5% through 2026. The volume of investments for conducting clinical trials has been multiplying owing to the urgency for introducing safe, effective, and high quality COVID-19 vaccines.

Moreover, there has been an evident uptick in research activities in immunotherapy. These factors have been collectively responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific protein A resins industry share, with the clinical research segment contributing significantly.

Advantages of organic polymer-based matrix to aid contribution toward market share

By matrix type, the Asia Pacific protein A resins market has been bifurcated into organic polymer-based matrix, silica gel-based or glass matrix, and agarose-based matrix. The organic polymer-based matrix protein A resins are likely to exhibit an increasing demand, due to its superior strength and stiffness.

The urgency of development of treatments for SARS-CoV-2 has led to the production of a range of chromatography solutions that use affinity resins in the production of COVID-19 vaccines. The deployment of new and advanced protein A resins is likely to ensure that the Asia Pacific protein A resins market outlook is set to take wing over the forthcoming years.

