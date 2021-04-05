Asia-Pacific Printing Inks Market Booming in China

The Asia-Pacific printing inks market is set for lucrative growth in the coming years. The major factors propelling the advancement of the market are the rising usage of packaged food items and the growing requirement for bio-based products throughout the world. Printing inks are pastes or liquids that contain dyes or pigments and are used for coloring surfaces for producing images, designs, or texts. They are heavily used for coloring various surfaces such as cardboards and newspapers.

Depending on product, the market is divided into gravure inks, lithographic inks, digital inks, letterpress inks, flexographic inks, and others, wherein, the others category includes fluorescent inks, magnetic inks, and metallic inks. Amongst these, the flexographic inks category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past. This was because of the various beneficial traits of these inks such as their ability to support numerous colors and their ability to be used with both oil-based and water-based inks.

Out of these, the labels and packaging category held significantly high market share in the past years, on account of the existence of a large number of packaging applications in the e-commerce industry and the subsequent surge in the requirement for printing inks. The market is currently recording the highest growth in China, as per the observations of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This is ascribed to the high demand for paper media and packaging in the country.

Asia-Pacific PRINTING INKS MARKET

By Product

Lithographic Inks Flexographic Inks Gravure Inks Digital Inks Letterpress Inks



By Formulation

Oil-Based Solvent-Based Water-Based



By Application