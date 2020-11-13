Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market Size To Expand Significantly By the End of 2020 – 2026 | BD, Stevanato Group, WIPO , Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Asia-Pacific prefilled syringes market is registering a healthy CAGR of 11.4 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to home market growth in Healthcare and benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

BD, Stevanato Group, WIPO , Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Health Biotech Limited., NIPRO, Daetwyler Holding, Bayer AG, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Haselmeier, Weigao Group, Catalent, Baxter, Medtronic, West Pharmaceutical Services Terumo Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Asia-Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market

A pre-filled syringe is a disposable syringe that is supplied with the substance to be injected. These are new devices used to distribute drugs that are more reliable, cost-effective, secure, comfortable, sterile, safe and affordable. Over the duration of 2017, an estimated 72,000 drug overdose fatalities have been recorded to mark a rise of about 10% in 2017, nearly half of which could have been avoided by the use of pre-filled syringes in healthcare procedures according to the Center for Disease Control.

Market Drivers

Home market growth in healthcare is driving the growth of the market

Increased use of injectable medicines is propelling the growth of the market

Enhanced chronic disease occurrence is boosting the growth of the market

Benefits of using traditional prefilled syringes is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Strong federal rules is hampering the growth of the market

Different drug delivery methods are available which is hindering the growth of the market

Remembrance of material is restricting the growth of the market

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market Report

1. What was the Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market size in 2018 and 2019?; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast?

2. What will be the CAGR of Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market during the forecast period (2019 – 2026)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018?

How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019 – 2026).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Asia Pacific Prefilled Syringes Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

