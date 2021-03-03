Asia-Pacific Potato Protein Market Emerging Trends and Global Demands 2021 to 2025 | Cooperatie AVEBE U.A., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Roquette Freres, Kemin Industries, Inc., KMC, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp

The Asia-Pacific Potato Protein Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Asia-Pacific potato protein market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 70 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Asia-Pacific Potato Protein Market: Cooperatie AVEBE U.A., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Roquette Freres, Kemin Industries, Inc., KMC, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp

Market Overview:

– The market studied has witnessed a significant growth due to increasing intolerance towards animal protein, thereby leading to the shift in preference of the meat consuming population toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, therefore, driving the Asia-Pacific market studied.

– Additionally, consumers in developing countries of the Asia-Pacific region such as India, China, etc, have started to increased the intake of vegan protein content in their daily diets. Companies have initiated awareness programs and campaigns, which are directed to make the consumers understand the benefits of alternative proteins and establish popularity among consumers, which is expected to drive the potato protein market growth in the coming years.

Growing Demand For Vegan Dietary Habits Among Asians

The protein alternatives market such as potato, pea, and soy is witnessing a shift in consumer demand from animal protein to plant protein. This inclination toward a plant-based diet is associated with different factors, such as sustainability issues, health awareness, ethical or religious views, and environmental and animal rights.

Moreover, with the spread of COVID19, people are expected to increase the intake of more plant proteins such as potato and pea protein in the Asian region too, as they’re foregoing animal protein in their diet.

Meat proteins provide the required amino acid content to the body but are associated with high cholesterol levels and other related issues, as a result of which, people are shifting to a vegan source of protein, which is expected to further increase the demand for potato protein in the region.

Increasing Consumption of Protein Alternatives in Asia

India is the world’s second top potato producer, followed by Russia, and Ukraine, with top producer being China (as per the data provided by USDA). Moreover, the National Institute of Plant Genome Research in New Delhi (India), had developed a genetically modified potato that is packed with up to 60% more protein and increased levels of amino acids than unmodified potatoes. Therefore, these developments in the overall potato market are expected to increase the manufacturing and the supply of potato protein in India, during the forecast period

With a huge increase in the vegan population in the country, plant protein such as soy, wheat, and potato holds a dominant share in the Indian protein alternatives market. Increasing awareness about vegan snacks with a high nutritional profile is one of the key factors impacting the protein alternatives market, along with the potato protein market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Coperatie Avebe U.A., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, and Roquette Frres are some of the prominent players operating in the market studied. These companies, in order to retain their position within the market or gain an advantage over its competitors, are focusing on R&D and new product development strategy, so that they can expand their business in the Asia-Pacific region.

For instance, Avebe launched a new potato protein, which is a potato protein isolate is called as Solanic100. It combines a complete amino acid profile with excellent digestibility. This makes it highly suitable for the protein enrichment of snacks, breakfast cereals, or baked goods. It is derived from non-GM potatoes and is, therefore plant-based.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Asia-Pacific Potato Protein Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

