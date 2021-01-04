Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2021 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2025
This Report is witnessing a dynamic growth mostly in all the geographies mention in this report.
This report is analysed in Different aspects:
- Define, analyse, and forecasts of Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market
- Identify and measure the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market by product type, geography, technology and top key companies
- To identify major players in the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market
- Identify major drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market
- Recent developments, new product launches & research, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, partnership/collaboration in the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market
- Strategically profile key players of the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market and comprehensively analyse their market share
Asia Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market will grow by 8.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $725.2 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures.
Highlighted with 44 tables and 53 figures, this 136-page report Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Service Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country.
Based on Category, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biopharmaceutical Industry
Based on Service Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) (further split into Branded API Manufacturing and Generic API Manufacturing)
Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF) (further segmented into Solid Dosage, Oral Liquids, Parenteral/Injectables, Other FDFs)
Secondary Packaging
Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)
CRO for Pre-clinical Development
CRO for Phase I Trials
CRO for Phase II Trials
CRO for Phase III Trials
CRO for Phase IV Trials
Laboratory Services
Consulting Services
Data Management Services
Based on Therapeutic Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Metabolic Disorders
Cardiovascular Disorders
Central Nervous System
Pulmonary Disorders
Gastrointestinal Disorders
Other Therapeutic Applications
Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Companies
Academic Institutes
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
India
Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Category, Service Type, and Therapeutic Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Company Profiles of CMO:
Aenova Group
Baxter BioPharma Solutions
Boehringer Ingelheim
Catalent Inc.
Famar S.A.
Hospira, Inc.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
Lonza Group
Patheon Inc.
Pfizer CentreSource
Recipharm AB
Vetter Pharma International GmbH
8.3.2 Company Profiles of CRO:
Charles River Laboratories
CMIC Co. Ltd
Covance Inc.
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd
ICON Plc
IQVIA Holdings Inc.
LSK Asia Pacific Pharma Service Co Ltd
Novotech Pty Ltd
PAREXEL International Corporation
Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)
PRA Health Sciences Inc.
Quanticate Ltd
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd
SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)
Syneos Health Inc.
WuXi AppTec Inc.
(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
The Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy
