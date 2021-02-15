Asia Pacific P2P Carsharing Market shoots USD 2 Bn by 2028 with Zipcar, Car2Go, BleuSG, Car Club, WhizzCar, Tribecar, and Smove

Asia Pacific Car Sharing Market will hit at US$2 billion at CAGR +31.5% by the timeline of 2021-28.

Peer-to-Peer Carsharing allows car owners to convert their personal car into the shared one. Here, the owner can rent out their cars to the renter on a short-term basis and get an opportunity to earn extra income.

With peer-to-peer car-sharing, participating car owners are able to charge a fee to rent out their vehicles when they are not using them. Participating renters can access nearby and affordable vehicles and pay only for the time they need to use them.

According to Getaround’s website, car owners make thousands of dollars per year sharing their cars through the platform. You can earn more than $800 a month renting your car through Getaround. This means you could make more than $9,600 per year. That’s enough to cover your car payments, and then some.

Key players-

Zipcar, Car2Go, BleuSG, Car Club, WhizzCar, Tribecar, and Smove

Market Report Segment: by business model

Roundtrip

One way

Market Report Segment: by model

P2P

Station-based

Free-floating

Market Report Segment: by application

Business

Private

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

